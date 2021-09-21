CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
That didn’t last long! Britney Spears returns to Instagram after short break

By Tina Campbell
 9 days ago
Britney Spears has returned to Instagram following a short-lived break.

Only last week the Circus hit-maker, 39, deactivated her account, telling fans she was taking time out to focus on her recent engagement to model Sam Asghari, 27.

Deciding that she couldn’t keep away however, she told her 34.1m followers: “I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already.”

She then followed up with two further posts including videos of her dancing around her home enthusing in one about how amazing her home smelled after she had just hoovered it.

Welcome back, Britney.

