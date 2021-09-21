Photos: Authorities search Florida nature reserve for Brian Laundrie, fiance of Gabby Petito
Brian Laundrie search Authorities in Florida search the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, for signs of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Family members said Laundrie was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Police previously named him a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito, who vanished during a cross-country road trip with him. A body matching Petito's description was found by authorities in Wyoming on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (North Port Police Department)www.actionnewsjax.com
Comments / 0