Three Women Injured in Crawford County Head-On Crash
(Steelville) Three women were injured in a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway 19, just north of The Rafting Company near Steelville when a Chevy Impala driven by 53-year-old Kimberli Volner of Doolittle was attempted to pass a vehicle but failed to see a Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Jody Skaggs of Cuba, coming towards the Impala in the other lane.www.mymoinfo.com
Comments / 1