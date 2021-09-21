CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, MO

Three Women Injured in Crawford County Head-On Crash

Cover picture for the article(Steelville) Three women were injured in a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway 19, just north of The Rafting Company near Steelville when a Chevy Impala driven by 53-year-old Kimberli Volner of Doolittle was attempted to pass a vehicle but failed to see a Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Jody Skaggs of Cuba, coming towards the Impala in the other lane.

