Watch Pikes Peak-Prepped Tesla Model 3 Burn Rubber Doing Donuts

By Andrei Nedelea
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter faring very well in the Pikes Peak hillclimb in a modified Scion FRS, a company called Evasive Motorsport decided to ditch the boxer-engined coupe and switch to an electric car instead. They chose a Tesla Model 3 which was extensively modified to be as light and grippy as possible, and thus the vehicle you see in the video was created.

Future Tesla Model 3 Vehicles May Run on Michelin Airless Tires

At the IAA Mobility Car Show in Munich, Germany, French brand Michelin presented its new airless tires. The Michelin “Uptis” took to the road for the first time in public on a Mini Electric car. The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) already comes with Michelin “Primacy MXM4 tires." Will Tesla adopt these revolutionary new tires for the Model 3, Model Y, and eventually, the Cybertruck?
Is Tesla Model S Plaid Worth The Upgrade Over Outgoing Model S?

If you're in the market for a Tesla Model S, or you already own an older Model S, is it worth it to opt for the new Model S Plaid? There are really two different questions here, and perhaps they have different answers depending on who you talk to. Honestly, the answer to these questions comes down to your personal priorities and budget.
Norway: Tesla Model Y Already At 2,500 Registrations In September

The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y is the lone leader of the Norwegian market in the first half of September. According to the new car registration numbers, provided by elbilstatistikk.no, almost 2,600 Model Y were registered in the first 17 days and about 3,900 total year-to-date (including over 1,300 in August).
The Lamborghini Navetta Volante concept is what you get when the Italians decide to make their version of the Tesla Model S

With its edgy Urus-meets-Model-S design, the Navetta Volante concept is the perfect blend between Lamborghini’s raging-bull sports cars and a street-friendly high-end sedan. The concept comes from the mind of Jamil Ahmed, an automotive designer who’s love-affair with the Lamborghini brand started when he saw a Diablo for the first time back when he was younger. The Navetta Volante, which translates to Flying Shuttle, comes with a 2+2 design (hence the term Shuttle) and feels like a cross between the Urus, and what Jamil cites as his true inspiration for the car, a lesser-known Lamborghini concept from 2008 – the Estoque.
Tesla Model 2 Rendered Imagining Brand's Tiny, Upcoming EV

Tesla is working on a compact EV with a projected price of just $25,000. Now, Kolesa has speculative renderings of what the front and rear of the tinier model might look like. Kolesa imagines the vehicle as an egg-shaped hatchback. The styling in front takes cues from the Model 3. There's an arched roofline. Along the sides, there are flush door handles. At the back, Y-shaped taillights are underneath the rear glass, and there's an angular shape for the hatchback. The design in this rendering seems a bit too conservative, even by Tesla's minimalist standards.
Watch Tesla's Model S Plaid Best a Hayabusa in the Ultimate Drag Race

The Tesla Model S Plaid is a sickeningly quick car. Already accelerating faster than any production sedan to ever hit the market, the vehicle can go from zero to 60 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in roughly two seconds, according to Tesla. But an ultimate drag race arranged by Edmunds has shown us something truly shocking: The Tesla Model S Plaid can beat the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, and the 2021 Kawasaki ZX-14R motorcycles.
Tesla Model 3 Road Trip Around Queensland — Part 5

This is part 5 of a series of articles about our Tesla Model 3 road trip around Queensland. Read parts one, two, three, and four for more. Heading out of Emerald, it was great to see a solar farm in the midst of coal country. The future is slowly intruding. On the long, straight, seemingly endless roads, it was great to use Autopilot — the car steering, braking, and maintaining an even speed on its own. No more leg cramps from holding my leg in the same position for hours.
The Tesla Model Y Passes The Moose Test With Flying Colors

The Tesla Model Y, alongside its Model 3 sibling, hasn’t just made (relatively) affordable electric vehicles desirable, but it has also proven itself to offer very impressive levels of performance. So, how does it fare at the dreaded moose test?. The Model Y was recently tested by km77.com in flagship...
Watch A Tesla Model Y Crush The BMW M4 In A Moose Test

Manufacturers spend millions of dollars testing and refining the handling characteristics of their cars, so it's always interesting to see how production cars perform under independent testing, where the results and testing conditions are out of the hands of those who built the car. While most instrumented testing is usually conducted to ascertain performance and braking, a particularly interesting one is the moose test. The test simulates an evasive maneuver to avoid a moose or other large animal, basically testing a car's ability to make a sudden change of direction at a decent speed without losing control. We've covered numerous vehicles failing these tests. The most recent, and perhaps most surprising, was the BMW M4's tail-happy antics that wrecked a few cones in the process. Km77.com, the same YouTube channel that conducted the BMW test, has now posted its test of Tesla Model Y, but this time with wildly different results.
Tesla Model Y: All You Need To Know

Tesla’s Model Y follows hot on the heels of the Model 3, and many say that it will be Tesla’s best-selling and most important model. Let’s start off with the looks. The design of the Model Y will be familiar to those that have been seeing the Model 3 on the road for some time now. Well, not where I’m from in the UK though…we still can’t get the Right Hand Drive version over here!
Tesla Model 3 With A Grill? Tuning Firm Manhart Has Done It

Tesla always offers plenty for your money in terms of tech, performance and range, however individual customization is an area they aren’t too focused on. In fact, Tesla’s minimalist approach means buyers are left with only a handful of options for each vehicle on the firm’s configurator, in comparison to the thousands of unique specs other manufacturers allow you to create. Hence more and more third party tuning companies are beginning to offer bodykits, accessories and even performance upgrades for Teslas.
The McLaren 765LT Is No Match For The Tesla Model S Plaid Down The Quarter-Mile

The McLaren 765LT was the king of the drag strip but it appears the Tesla Model S Plaid has now taken that crown. Brooks from the DragTimes Youtube channel recently took delivery of a Model S Plaid and also happens to own a 765LT, so he promptly headed to the drag strip to put them against each other. Prior to this outing, he had set a previous best quarter-mile time of 9.3 seconds in the McLaren and a time of 9.2 seconds in the Tesla so he thought the race would be very close. It wasn’t.
More Information on Tesla "Budget Compact Model" Release

We have some new information on Tesla's budget compact model vehicle, a $25,000 compact car that will be mass produced and satisfy the demand of the compact vehicle as a market segment. Analyst Gets Information About Budget Model. From this video from Tesla Daily, we have a portion talking about...
Could There Be A New Tesla Model 3/Y Performance Coming?

Trevor with Tesla Owners Online found something interesting and shared it in the forum. He was given evidence by a trusted source that points to a new Model 3 Performance and Model Y Performance in the latest firmware, which includes the following text strings:. model3_performance_v2. modely_performance_v2. Trevor’s source is an...
Talking Cars 325: Driving the Tesla Model S With the New Steering 'Yoke'

Main theme: We just picked up our new 2021 Tesla Model S, the first Tesla we’ve driven since the company swapped the tried-and-true steering wheel for a flat-bottomed, rectangular yoke reminiscent of what pilots use to steer an airplane. A traditional round steering wheel is no longer available on the Model S sedan or on the Model X SUV, even as an option. Flat, touch-sensitive buttons on the yoke have replaced the vehicle’s turn signal and windshield wiper stalks, too.
Lucid Air Vs Tesla Model S: Range, Price, Efficiency Compared

The upcoming Lucid Air and Tesla Model S might not be the most direct competitors, since the Lucid targets the luxury segment while Tesla is more into higher-volume, although there is a strong rivalry between the two companies on the technology level. Let's take a look at the top-of-the-line electric...
Tesla Model Y Visits German Autobahn, Goes For A Silent Top Speed

When it comes to lists of the world's fast cars, seeing Tesla models in there isn't surprising at this point. The California-based automaker has proven time and again that electric vehicles need not be slow, most especially with the recently introduced Model S Plaid that claims a 0-60 mile-per-hour (97 kilometer-per-hour) sprint in less than 2 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h).
Tesla Model S Plaid Annihilates A Model Y Performance On The Drag Strip

Before it was launched, Tesla made some very bold claims about the Model S Plaid. Since it came out, there’s been no shortage of proof that it is insanely quick. That’s not a new feeling for Tesla, though, as its EVs have already made a name for themselves when it comes to their performance. To demonstrate the Model S Plaid’s pace, Edmunds took it onto the track with another Tesla that has no shortage of evidence supporting its claim to being extremely quick.
The Tesla Model S Plaid Is Immensely Fast, But What About The Rest?

A couple of months ago, Tesla released their latest version of the Model S: the Model S Plaid. The Plaid comes with a series of performance figures that outshine most production cars in existence — electric or otherwise. But does the ‘quickest production car ever made’ really live up to the hype? Alistair Weaver, the voice of Edmunds, goes behind the wheel to unravel the truth.
