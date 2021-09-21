Ty Jerome’s Mantra as a PG and a Leader

Ty Jerome didn’t want to look at his phone. He didn’t want to leave his room. He didn’t want to see anyone, not even his family. His college head coach Tony Bennett gave Jerome and his teammates a directive – go to class, walk around campus, and keep your chin up and your hoodie down so everyone can see your face. The Virginia Cavaliers had just become the first number one seed in NCAA tournament history to lose to a 16-seed. Jerome and his teammates couldn’t hide from the 20-point defeat to University of Maryland-Baltimore County. They had to embrace it.