Don McLean announces 2022 American Pie 50th Anniversary European tour
Dates include Manchester, Glasgow, London, Dublin and more. Don McLean will embark on a 35 date European tour in 2022 in support of American Pie’s 50th anniversary. The American Pie 50th Anniversary European Tour kicks off September 11th in Cardiff with stops in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasglow, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Holland, Amsterdam, Stockholm, and more before wrapping November 13th in Linz, Austria.themusicuniverse.com
