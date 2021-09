In the late 1990s, Chrysler and Rover joined forces to create Tritec, an engine manufacturer based in Brazil that still operates under Fiat ownership. The use of the term ‘BMW Mini’ or ‘Bini’ for the current Mini hatchback is understandable. The car sits on a BMW platform shared with the likes of the 1-series and 2-series Gran Coupe, is powered by BMW engines, and is stuffed full of BMW technology.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO