CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Kayky's Man City Eligibility for Wycombe Clash Revealed - Additional Tournament Availability Also Confirmed

By Brandon Evans
CityXtra
CityXtra
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p47Wa_0c3F7FB900

City’s latest arrival joined the Premier League champions late in the summer transfer window from Brazilian side Fluminense, for a reported fee of £8 million plus performance-related add-ons and bonuses.

The young winger is regarded as one of Brazil’s most promising young talents and consequently, many Manchester City supporters are particularly eager to see the highly-rated 18-year-old in action.

Following on from this, the eligibility of Kayky to compete in domestic competitions has come to light ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup fixture, as City gear up to defend their trophy for the fifth successive season starting with a home tie against Wycombe.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Kayky 'can feature' in all three domestic competitions for the Premier League champions this season, following his summer move from Fluminense.

The report notes however that despite his eligibility to feature in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers, the match ‘is expected to come too soon for the 18-year-old to feature’.

However, should Manchester City progress in the tournament, then Kayky may feature for the senior side soon.

The teenager only joined up with Manchester City's senior squad last Friday, and it is understandable that owing to the youngster being relatively unfamiliar with the side's tactics and personnel, he is unlikely to feature against Wycombe.

Kayky was originally set to link up with the Premier League champions in January 2022, however the Sky Blues elected to bring forward his arrival and consequently, the player has started to settle into life in Manchester earlier than anticipated.

The Brazilian forward is understood to be receiving help from compatriots Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus to aid with transition to life in Manchester, and Kayky could potentially share this pitch with his new teammates later this season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City youngsters seize chance to shine in Carabao Cup win against Wycombe

Cole Palmer’s first senior goal for Manchester City put the final flourish on a comfortable 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe as key players shook off some rust and young debutants made their mark.Sky Bet League One side Wycombe snatched a shock 22nd-minute lead through Brandon Hanlan but that was a distant memory by the final whistle, with Riyad Mahrez scoring twice alongside strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ferran Torres to banish some frustrations from Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.Guardiola had promised to give youngsters their chance as injuries hit ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Jesus
BBC

Man City v Southampton: Confirmed team news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola makes five changes from the side that thumped RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday. Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling come into the side, with Sterling starting his first game since the opening weekend of the season. Olekzandr Zinchenko,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Manchester City to ring the changes against Wycombe

The Manchester City team which begins the defence of the club’s Carabao Cup trophy against Wycombe will be made up of several academy players. Pep Guardiola believes his injury list is so bad that he has “no alternative” but to play youngsters in the third-round tie. John Stones, Aymeric Laporte,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wycombe#Man City#Manchester City#Brazilian#Manchester Evening News#Sky Blues
90min.com

Man City vs Wycombe: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester City will be hoping for a morale-boosting victory when they host League One Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's pleas for fans to come watch his side were not met positively and City did not give supporters anything to shout about in their 0-0 draw with Southampton, in which they didn't manage a shot on target until the last minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Five First-Team Debuts, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden BOTH Start - Confirmed Lineups: Man City vs Wycombe Wanderers (Carabao Cup Third Round)

After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend, Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup third round tonight. Despite relegation from the Championship last season, Wycombe have improved drastically under the management of Gareth Ainsworth. Currently sitting in 5th...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Wycombe: Who makes your City starting line-up?

Manchester City take on League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. How many of his key players will Pep Guardiola choose to rest after Saturday's 0-0 draw against Southampton and which youngsters might be involved?. You...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Carabao Cup results: Man City hit Wycombe for six, QPR stun Everton

Riyad Mahrez scored twice as holders Manchester City came from behind to thrash League One Wycombe and reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup. The visitors took a shock lead through Brandon Hanlan, but Kevin de Bruyne levelled seven minutes later. Mahrez claimed his double either side of half-time,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Team news: Man City v Wycombe

Pep Guardiola will name several youngsters in his side to face League One visitors Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Manchester City boss said he will rest Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo because they have played every minute so far this season, while John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan are injured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man City predicted lineup vs Wycombe - Carabao Cup

Pep Guardiola will rekindle his love affair with the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as League One's Wycombe Wanderers roll into town. The boss has already confirmed he's going to have to turn to some young players to cover for his tired first-teamers, and with a huge clash with Chelsea just around the corner, expect the boss to hand rests to as many big names as possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Brazil legend Rivaldo predicts bright future for Man City wonderkid Kayky

The young winger recently joined up with his new team-mates after moving from Fluminense. Brazilian legend Rivaldo believes Manchester City wonderkid Kayky can become a star for the club within a few years. Kayky made a £9 million ($12.3m) move to Manchester from Fluminense, where he made 32 senior appearances...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers - The Opposition

Holders Manchester City welcome League One side Wycombe Wanderers to Manchester, as they look to tighten their grip on the League Cup. The blues have won the competition for the last four successuve seasons, but face a Wycombe side who are flying high in League One, but have fond memories of their last trip to the blue side of Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Carabao Cup wrap: Liverpool defeat Norwich, Man City hit Wycombe for six

Liverpool claimed a 3-0 win over Norwich City, while Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 6-0 victory over Wanderers to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Reds got off to a perfect start and took the lead as early as the fourth minute when Divock Origi headed down a corner into the path of Takumi Minamino, who slots the ball under the goalkeeper from five yards out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola calls Adebayo Akinfenwa ‘legend of English football’ after Man City thrash Wycombe

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Adebayo Akinfenwa as a “legend of English football” after the striker played for Wycombe in their 6-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.The 39-year-old has made a name for himself in the Football League and was a major part of Wycombe’s rise to the second tier in 2020.The club has subsequently dropped back down to League One, but Guardiola was full of praise for Akinfenwa’s contribution to the English game.Speaking after his side’s victory, the City coach said: “They [City’s youngsters] faced a legend of English football. It was an absolute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Chelsea manager Tuchel confirms Mendy availability for Manchester City clash

The 29-year-old is back in contention for playing minutes after a knock kept him out of the Blues' last two matches. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has declared Edouard Mendy ready to start in goal in Saturday’s Premier League encounter against Manchester City. The Senegal goalkeeper missed the Blues’ matches against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chalobah reveals Chelsea 'full of confidence' ahead of crunch Man City clash

Trevor Chalobah insists Chelsea are "full of confidence" heading into this weekend's clash with Manchester City. Saturday's meeting at Stamford Bridge has fans and neutrals licking their lips as the two Premier League title contenders go head-to-head. And Chalobah says his team must be "ruthless" to take their chances against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
160
Followers
2K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy