Kayky's Man City Eligibility for Wycombe Clash Revealed - Additional Tournament Availability Also Confirmed

City’s latest arrival joined the Premier League champions late in the summer transfer window from Brazilian side Fluminense, for a reported fee of £8 million plus performance-related add-ons and bonuses.

The young winger is regarded as one of Brazil’s most promising young talents and consequently, many Manchester City supporters are particularly eager to see the highly-rated 18-year-old in action.

Following on from this, the eligibility of Kayky to compete in domestic competitions has come to light ahead of Tuesday's Carabao Cup fixture, as City gear up to defend their trophy for the fifth successive season starting with a home tie against Wycombe.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Kayky 'can feature' in all three domestic competitions for the Premier League champions this season, following his summer move from Fluminense.

The report notes however that despite his eligibility to feature in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers, the match ‘is expected to come too soon for the 18-year-old to feature’.

However, should Manchester City progress in the tournament, then Kayky may feature for the senior side soon.

The teenager only joined up with Manchester City's senior squad last Friday, and it is understandable that owing to the youngster being relatively unfamiliar with the side's tactics and personnel, he is unlikely to feature against Wycombe.

Kayky was originally set to link up with the Premier League champions in January 2022, however the Sky Blues elected to bring forward his arrival and consequently, the player has started to settle into life in Manchester earlier than anticipated.

The Brazilian forward is understood to be receiving help from compatriots Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus to aid with transition to life in Manchester, and Kayky could potentially share this pitch with his new teammates later this season.

