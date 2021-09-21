On September 23, 2021, Gloria and Gerry Heckler celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married in Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Souderton in 1951. Both were graduates of Souderton High School. Following their wedding, they resided in Souderton until they built a house in Harleysville in 1957. In Harleysville they raised their three sons, Gavin (Kathy), Drew (Vickie) and Shawn (Cathy). They were graced with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.