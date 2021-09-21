"You need to be able to stare into the abyss": Transylvania's Dordeduh make peace with their past
"I should not be making music anymore,” says Dordeduh frontman Edmond ‘Hupogrammos’ Karban. “I’ve had my time. I’ve played the greatest festivals in Europe, I was in Romania’s first black metal band, and the first metal band from the country to sign to an international label. I could easily lay down my guitar and say I did my thing. And yet this is an album that I still felt I had to make.”www.loudersound.com
Comments / 0