“Art All Night featuring Dupont’s Basement/ Sept 25”
Have you ever noticed how you find things you never would’ve imagined in your relative’s basement? Dupont Underground is hosting a Dupont’s Basement night market, featuring fancily strange and unique visual and musical artists. Called a “funky flea market”; Dupont’s Basement features an eclectic array of local artists and entrepreneurs creating unique items from jewelry to art, vintage clothes, and prints to sweets!www.popville.com
Comments / 0