CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

“Art All Night featuring Dupont’s Basement/ Sept 25”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever noticed how you find things you never would’ve imagined in your relative’s basement? Dupont Underground is hosting a Dupont’s Basement night market, featuring fancily strange and unique visual and musical artists. Called a “funky flea market”; Dupont’s Basement features an eclectic array of local artists and entrepreneurs creating unique items from jewelry to art, vintage clothes, and prints to sweets!

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
thehillishome.com

Art All Night & Live on the Hill

This time of year is a magical one for outdoor activities. Sure, mosquitoes are sometimes extra rabid and looking for, literally, blood, but you can overlook our buzzy overlords when there are such fun activities to be enjoyed. Last Friday, Eastern Market Main Street hosted some of the Art All Night festivities, in addition to bringing us the fourth installment of the successful concert series Live on the Hill. In case you haven’t heard, that series has been extended through all five Fridays in October. The lineup is as follows:
VISUAL ART
popville.com

“Art All Night, the District’s only free all-night arts festival, will return in-person for a two-day activation on Friday and Saturday”

“DC’s free overnight arts festival is back in-person!. DC Art All Night will take place from 7:00 PM to 3:00 AM the following morning on two nights–September 24 and 25. The festival will take place in sixteen (16) neighborhoods with different activations on each night, bringing visual and performing arts, including painting, photography, sculpture, crafts, fashion, music, dance, theater, film, and poetry, to indoor and outdoor public and private spaces, including local businesses and restaurants.”
FESTIVAL
North Coast Journal

Trinidad Art Nights

FORBES AND ASSOCIATES - SARAH CORLISS 343 Main St. Matt Dodge, sculpted photographs. MOONSTONE CROSSING 529 Trinity St. Antoinette Magyar, paintings. TRINIDAD ART GALLERY 490 Trinity St. Patty Demant, ecoprint art; Drew Forsell, jewelry; Music by Howdy Emerson and JD Jeffries.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
huntingdondailynews.com

Art Walk to feature variety of events

The Huntingdon community is invited to attend some special art events and show off their talents. Art Walk Huntingdon will take place from 5-8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Sept. 16. Programs and activities will take place at Standing Stone Coffee Co., Juniata Brewing Co., Juniata College Museum of Art, Huntingdon Area High School and Huntingdon County Library.
HUNTINGDON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dupont Circle#Dj#Basement Sept 25#Ladygod#Dj Bri Mafia#Encantaro Ceramica#Covid
Daily News Of Newburyport

Outdoor art featured at Maudslay

NEWBURYPORT — The 22nd annual “Outdoor Sculpture at Maudslay” exhibit continues through Oct. 2 with an opening reception and tour slated Saturday. The exhibit features local artists and community members who share their understanding of the world through site-specific sculptures at Maudslay State Park. This is an Essex National Heritage Commission Trails and Sails event, and Massachusetts Cultural Council Gold Star recipient.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Pearl-Palooza features a new art gallery in Capital Region’s Art Scene

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Pearl-Palooza also feature a new art gallery “Etrice Gallery,” to the Capital Region’s Art Scene, which opened on July 15, showcasing some of its finest artists. The Etrice Gallery is a museum-style gallery that focuses on street art, creating a platform for a variety...
ALBANY, NY
DCist

A Guide To ‘Art All Night,’ The Two-Night Arts And Music Festival Across D.C.

After going strictly online last year, Art All Night, D.C.’s two-night arts and music festival, is returning in-person this year. The event launched in Shaw and Chinatown in 2011 and has since expanded across all eight wards. Expect crowds: The last in-person version, in 2019, saw 30,000 guests flock to Shaw alone. While it’s hard to predict how the pandemic will affect residents’ attendance this year, the event is shaping up to be bigger than ever: At least three neighborhoods are joining in for the first time — Pennsylvania Ave East, Uptown, and The Parks main streets all have their first in-person Art All Night events this weekend.
ENTERTAINMENT
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Emergent Seed to showcase grant winners at Art All Night on Saturday

Emergent Seed—a new arts program that aims to address financial stress caused by COVID-19 closures—hosts its first in-person event Saturday, September 25, 2021, when it showcases four Emergent Seed grant winners at Gallery O on H from 7 pm to 11 pm as part of DC’s Art All Night festival.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Arts
cbslocal.com

All Kid's Art Show

Does you kid like to paint? Check out this All Kid's Art Show where all the art is created by kids! It's truly an inspiring event for your kiddos!
KIDS
CBS 58

Bayshore’s Art and Artisan Fair returns this fall, Sept. 25-26

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Bayshore's popular Art and Artisan Fair will make a return this fall. Presented by Welcome to Glendale, and in partnership with Amdur Productions, the Art and Artisan Fair will take place on Sept. 25 and 26 in The Yard, a large, open-air green space located in the heart of Bayshore, as well as surrounding streets.
GLENDALE, WI
localdvm.com

Art All Night is back for two nights this weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25, the District of Columbia’s Art All Night art festival is back for the 10th annual event. The Department of Small and Local Business Development puts on the event each year, which celebrates local artists and provides family fun in several locations across D.C. The Director of DSLBD, Kristi Whitfield, said, “The artist community is going to be able to reflect those unique, intrinsic differences that help us celebrate the beauty and tapestry of our city.”
FESTIVAL
Daily Gate City

Gunn's work to be featured at art center

Throughout the month of October, the Keokuk Art Center will feature a collection of pastels by Bonaparte, artist Carol Gunn. Carol graduated from Northeast Missouri State University and shared her talents as an artist by teaching art for 35 years, including 28 years in the Harmony School District. Since retiring, she has dedicated most of her time to her two favorite passions ~ art and gardening. She is currently exploring color and techniques by working with pastels and is an active member of the Iowa Pastel Society.
MISSOURI STATE
Pioneer Press

Rejected State Fair art featured in show at Lowertown’s AZ Gallery

The Fine Arts Show at the Minnesota State Fair is called the state’s largest juried art exhibition. It usually features 300 or more works from thousands entered by artists across Minnesota. A little math indicates that a leaves behind a lot of “rejected art.” Some of those pieces are on...
MINNESOTA STATE
DFW Community News

Southlake’s Art in the Square Sept. 24 – 26

Art in the Square is a two and one half day annual community event offering the viewing and sale of juried fine art, along with quality entertainment, food and children’s activities. This event offers a varied cultural experience, while providing Southlake Women’s Club with an opportunity to serve and support the community, unify its members and raise funds for distribution to local charities.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Daily Advocate

‘Art at the Mill’ features Tim Freeman

DARKE COUNTY — “Art at the Mill” will feature the striking photographs of Tim Freeman from Friday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 24. Most of the images on exhibit were photographed at Mt. Airy Forest, Cincinnati’s largest and oldest city park. As these photos will be on display during Bear’s Mill’s annual Fall Open House Oct. 9 and 10, no opening reception will be held.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for those looking for a nice renovation

This rental is located at 911 Columbia Rd NW near 11th Street. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,850 / 3br – 1779ft2 – 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome (2020 fully renovated) (Columbia Heights) 911 Columbia Road is a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath fully renovated (2020) sunlit semi-detached townhouse boasting an open...
WASHINGTON, DC
News-Democrat

Highland’s Relay for Life Celebration Night will feature “Picnic in the Park” theme

The Relay for Life Steering Committee is hosting Highland’s Relay for Life Celebration Night on Friday, Sept. 24, with a “Picnic in the Park” theme. This year’s event will be held on the Highland Square and will be a night of celebration and remembering. Since the Relay Celebration Night is in September this year, and September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, they are partnering with Traci Riechmann of Leaps of Love in Highland to raise awareness of Childhood Cancer. Kurt Vonder Haar will serve as emcee for the evening’s program.
HIGHLAND, IL
Only In Southern California

Julian Pie Company Is A Little-Known Southern California Spot That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive

Family run Julian Pie Company has been churning out delicious pies for decades. You may have to trek out to the middle of nowhere to visit their store at 21976 Highway 79 in Santa Ysabel, but it’s worth every mile. Julian Pie Company was named by Food Network as one of the best things to […] The post Julian Pie Company Is A Little-Known Southern California Spot That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive appeared first on Only In Your State.
SANTA YSABEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy