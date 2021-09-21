7 elementary school children injured in crash involving Uwharrie Charter Academy bus
Seven elementary school students and three adults were taken to the hospital after a Uwharrie Charter Academy bus overturned in Davidson County. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the bus was traveling north on N.C. 109 south of Noahtown Road. According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, a passenger vehicle traveling south drove to the left of the centerline, colliding with the bus.www.courier-tribune.com
