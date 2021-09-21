CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

German officials fear anti-mask radicalization after killing

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tl0hi_0c3F4DWK00

Senior officials in Germany expressed shock Tuesday over the killing of a young gas station clerk who was shot dead at the weekend by a man opposed to the country's pandemic restrictions.

A 49-year-old German was arrested in the fatal shooting of the clerk Saturday in the western town of Idar-Oberstein. The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder.

Authorities said the man told officers he acted “out of anger” after being refused service by the clerk for not wearing a mask while trying to buy beer at the gas station.

“He further stated during interrogation that he rejected the measures against the coronavirus ,” the Trier police department said in a statement.

A requirement to wear masks in stores is among the measures in place in Germany to stop the spread of the virus.

“I'm deeply shocked,” said Malu Dreyer, the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim.”

Dreyer called for the killing to be thoroughly investigated and the perpetrator punished.

According to police, the suspect left the gas station after the dispute but then returned a half-hour later wearing a mask and fatally shot the 20-year-old clerk in the head.

The suspect, a German citizen named in local media as Mario N., initially fled the scene. After a large-scale manhunt was called he turned himself in to police on Sunday morning.

The three candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in next Sunday's German election also voiced dismay at the killing.

“I’m shaken by this terrible murder of a young man who merely asked that existing rules be followed,” Annalena Baerbock of the center-left Green party said in a tweet.

She warned of the growing radicalization of Germany’s Querdenken movement, which includes people who oppose masks and vaccines, conspiracy theorists and some far-right extremists.

Authorities didn't immediately say whether the suspect was associated with that movement, which has come under increasing scrutiny from Germany's security services following a series of large antigovernment protests, some of which turned violent.

But a Twitter account linked to the suspect followed several prominent German far-right politicians and publicists, including senior members of the Alternative for Germany party.

Posts from the account, which was last used in October 2019, reflect a dislike for immigrants, climate activists and the government

Prosecutors told Germany's dpa news agency that the suspect wasn't previously known to police and that he wasn't legally entitled to possess the firearm found at his house.

Paul Ziemiak, the general secretary of Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union party, called the clerk's slaying “incomprehensible.”

“A young man was virtually executed because he pointed out the mask requirement,” Ziemiak said on Twitter. “An inconceivable level of radicalization!”

The Christian Democrats have come under criticism for a campaign video showing their candidate, Armin Laschet, giving a Querdenken activist the microphone during a campaign event.

The head of the domestic intelligence agency in the eastern state of Thuringia, Stephan Kramer, told Germany's RND media group that the killing was “no surprise to me in view of the steady escalation in recent weeks.”

Kramer said his office had warned of the growing potential for violence from extremists.

“It's regrettable that someone always has to die before the risk is taken seriously,” he was quoted as saying.

Facebook last week removed almost 150 accounts and pages linked to the Querdenken movement under a new policy focused on groups that spread misinformation or incite violence but which didn't fit into the platform’s existing categories of bad actors.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Why Merkel’s Exit Matters Beyond Germany

When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany’s status in Europe and the world will be on the line. She put her stamp on global politics defending moderation and liberal values, and as the indispensable leader of an often-fractious European Union. Germany’s parliamentary system makes it easier for smaller parties to win blocs of seats, so the path to victory for her successor likely lies in rounds of horse-trading to form a messy, three-party coalition government. That process could last for months. Merkel will remain at the helm until the Bundestag votes for a new chancellor.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

German election: Final results show defeat for Merkel’s CDU as centre-left party wins

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats have secured a narrow victory in the country’s general election, final results show, ending 16 years of Angela Merkel-led conservative rule.The Social Democrats said they had received a “clear mandate” to form the next federal administration, having last led the country in 2005.With the last of 299 constituencies counted early on Monday, the final results had the Social Democrats on 25.9 per cent of the vote, with Ms Merkel’s CDU-led conservative bloc trailing on 24.5 per cent.Shock exit polls had suggested a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Merkel legacy in balance as party headed for worst score since WWII

German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be lauded abroad for her cool crisis management -- at home, her legacy risks being tarnished by a botched succession with her party projected to return its worst post-war score in Sunday's election. Merkel, who had planned to largely stay away from election campaigning found herself obliged to step in to prop up Laschet, piling on joint appearances in the hope some of the shine from the still immensely popular chancellor would rub off on him.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

As Angela Merkel steps down in Germany, candidates sought to mimic her for the win

Berlin — the world was still weeks, possibly even months away from confirmation of who the new German Chancellor will be on Monday, as the focus shifted toward forming a coalition government a day after national elections. Whoever eventually takes over the top job in Europe's biggest economy, the candidates spent weeks falling over themselves to prove who would most closely resemble outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
The Independent

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday's knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be.Olaf Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc on Sunday sounded upbeat the morning after the vote.“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “Germany always has coalition governments...
POLITICS
greensboro.com

Germans shocked by COVID mask row killing

German politicians expressed shock on Tuesday over the killing of a 20-year old gas station worker after an argument about a face mask and said that coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence will not be tolerated. Francis Maguire reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, is channeling Merkel in his bid for the presidency.

Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, is channeling Merkel in his bid for the presidency. Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is one of Germany’s most powerful politicians, known for his meticulousness, confidence, and strong ambition. He has a close relationship with Merkel as finance minister...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Thunberg tells Germans 'no party' doing enough on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radicalization#Shooting#Murder#Anti#Idar Oberstein#Green Party#Querdenken Movement#Dpa News Agency#Christian Democrats
AFP

Greens face dashed hopes, new leverage in German vote aftermath

With growing fears about global warming, deadly floods linked to climate change and a new political landscape as Angela Merkel leaves the stage, it should have been the German Greens' year. "We saw that our political rivals didn't have much interest in change and kept saying 'Yes, yes, climate protection is nice but it shouldn't be too expensive'.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Latest: Social Democrats beat Merkel bloc in German vote

The latest on Germany’s general election on Sunday:. The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Germany election: worst ever result momentarily silences CDU

As the first exit poll flashed up on the screens inside the Konrad Adenauer Haus, the Berlin headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party faithful who had gathered in the central courtyard fell silent. The black bar representing their conservative party showed up first: 25%, the worst result...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
ABC7 Los Angeles

As curtain falls on Merkel era, Germany's largest parties set to vie for power

After almost 16 years as leader of Europe's most powerful economy, Angela Merkel will be leaving the chancellorship behind as Germany votes on a new parliament. Merkel's successor -- either her Christian Democratic Union appointee, Armin Laschet, or Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats -- will be determined only once a new government is formed.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Germany in political limbo after Social Democrats' narrow win

Germany is headed for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition haggling as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives insisted Monday on trying to form a government even after losing to the Social Democrats in a tight race. - Legacy - Ironically, the outgoing right-left coalition would have enough support to form Germany's next government, this time under the leadership of the SPD.  However, the Social Democrats have gone into the race with the clear aim of avoiding a repeat of the partnership with Merkel's conservatives.
POLITICS
AFP

Olaf Scholz: 'robotic' Social Democrat within grasp of Merkel's job

Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is often described as boring, but could be on the verge of a sensational upset after Sunday's election. - Channelling Merkel - As finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel, he enjoys a close relationship with the chancellor and has even sought to position himself as the true Merkel continuity candidate, despite hailing from a different party.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How and when Germany will form a new government

Germany s voters have delivered their verdict. Now it's up to party leaders to thrash out who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in office and with what political priorities.The shape of Germany's new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, is now clear. But there are majorities for three more or less plausible new coalition governments, and it could take weeks or months to put a new administration in place. Here's a look at how the process works.WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?The first-placed party typically leads German governments, but that isn't always the case. It can end up in...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

404K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy