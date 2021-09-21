CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dakota Access asks high court to reverse pipeline decision

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1VTm_0c3F45Xl00

The company that operates the Dakota Access oil pipeline is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appellate ruling ordering additional environmental review, saying it puts the line at risk of being shut down.

A Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals panel earlier this year supported the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes’ argument that the project deserves a thorough environmental review and is currently operating without a key federal permit. The study will determine whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reissues a permit for the line to cross the Missouri River in south-central North Dakota.

Texas-based Energy Transfer, which operates the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile (1,886 kilometer) pipeline, said in a filing Monday to the Supreme Court that the appeals court decision creates uncertainty for the pipeline and puts it “at a significant risk of being shut down, which would precipitate serious economic and environmental consequences.”

Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith said in a statement the request by the pipeline operator “is part of an ongoing attempt to "evade accountability.”

The pipeline began operating in 2017, after being the subject of months of protests during its construction.

A federal judge ruled earlier this year that the Dakota Access oil pipeline may continue operating while the U.S. Army Corps conducts an extensive environmental review.

But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg also outlined a path for a future legal challenge to an ongoing environmental review, should the tribe seek to make one.

The Standing Rock Reservation is downstream of where the pipeline passes under the Missouri River, and tribal members are concerned about a potential spill. The company says the pipeline is safe.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The Major Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Fall

The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will return to the bench to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4, kicking off what could be one of the most monumental terms in years. After an unusually busy summer—in which they handed down major rulings on immigration and the federal eviction ban—the justices will hear several historic cases this fall, including ones that could have significant consequences for abortion access and gun rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Missouri high court asked to strike down rules that stymied vote on abortion law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court will decide whether Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft unconstitutionally delayed an attempt by abortion rights groups to challenge the state's restrictive 2019 abortion ban with a public vote. The groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, attempted to put a...
MISSOURI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Urged to Review $114 Million Kickback Ruling

4th Cir. ruling punishes ‘innocent conduct,’ petition says. Marketers weren’t in position to influence physicians, it says. The co-owner of a marketing firm urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision that upheld a $114 million False Claims Act verdict in a kickback scheme to defraud Medicare involving unnecessary blood-test orders.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Washington State
eenews.net

PennEast cancels pipeline despite Supreme Court win

The PennEast pipeline will no longer go forward, the project’s developer announced today, just three months after landing a key win before the Supreme Court. PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC said it did not have the necessary permits to continue with the 116-mile project, which was designed to carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Supreme Court's popularity shifts after abortion decisions

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court announced last week that it would hear arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. The news was the latest evidence that abortion and the court are going to remain big political issues. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Tribes Disputing Dakota Access Environmental Review Process

(Standing Rock Indian Reservation) -- The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says the environmental review being overseen by a federal agency is "already gravely off track." Tribe head Mike Faith and leaders of other tribes want the process to begin again. The leaders sent a letter yesterday to a top official in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, saying the London-based contractor tapped by the agency to complete the review has ties to the oil industry.
ENVIRONMENT
Jamestown Sun

Dakota Access turns to US Supreme Court to nix mandated environmental review

BISMARCK — Operators of the Dakota Access Pipeline are taking their long-running dispute over the embattled North Dakota project to the nation's highest court. Attorneys representing Dakota Access LLC filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 20, calling for a reassessment of whether the pipeline should have to undergo an extensive environmental review ordered by an appeals court earlier this year.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#The Dakota#Missouri River#Dakota Access#The U S Supreme Court#Circuit Court Of Appeals#The Standing Rock Sioux#Energy Transfer#The Supreme Court
Urban Milwaukee

Judges Ask High Court to Limit Judicial Shackling

​Five judges from around the state are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to adopt a new rule restricting the use of shackles on juveniles in court. “Every weekday, children ages 10 to 17 are brought into Wisconsin juvenile courtrooms in shackles,” a supporting memo filed with the petition says. “A few are shackled because a judge or court commissioner has found them likely to flee, or likely to be disruptive in the courtroom. But most are shackled simply because it is routine – sometimes based on a sheriff’s policy, sometimes because it is the way it has always been done.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
oklahoman.com

O'Connor files new petitions asking high court to reverse McGirt

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed two new petitions with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday seeking the reversal of last year’s decision reaffirming the Muscogee reservation, or at least a ruling that Oklahoma still has jurisdiction over some crimes involving Native Americans in Indian Country. Both petitions focus on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kiwaradio.com

Federal Appeals Court Reverses Dismissal Of Nunes Lawsuit

Sioux City, Iowa — A $77-million lawsuit filed by a U.S. Congressman from California (who has ties to northwest Iowa) against Hearst Magazines, the publisher of Esquire Magazine, and one of their writers is still alive after a federal appeals court ruled that parts of it have merit. California Congressman...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Missouri Independent

Missouri Supreme Court mulls challenge to laws that blocked abortion bill vote

Making people who want to force a statewide vote on newly passed laws wait while the Secretary of State writes a ballot title undermines the constitutional right of referendum, attorneys for an abortion-rights group argued Wednesday to the Missouri Supreme Court. A ballot title was “not necessary for most of Missouri history,” Jessie Steffan, attorney […] The post Missouri Supreme Court mulls challenge to laws that blocked abortion bill vote appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

404K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy