CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

St. Louis CITY announces raucous supporter section season tickets on sale Oct 19

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 9 days ago

If you want to be among the 3,000-person supporter section at St. Louis CITY SC games starting in 2023, then you’ll want to be ready for the sale that begins next month.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Season tickets to go on sale for St. Louis CITY SC fans wanting to be the 'heartbeat of gameday'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis CITY SC super fans will be able to get their hands on tickets soon. On Oct. 19, season tickets for the 3,000-seat, supporter section behind the North goal will go on sale. The seating is aimed to create an energized and exciting section with capo stands for chant leaders, centralized drum platforms, a dedicated bar featuring local beers and spirits, and customized rigging designed to support oversized tifo banners that can be hung from the stadium’s canopy roof.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouisgametime.com

Announcement: A new commenting system is coming to St. Louis Game Time

Hey everyone, I’m Steph Driver, and I oversee all of our NHL sites. This Thursday will be a big day for our community: we’re moving our comments to a brand new platform, developed especially for SB Nation. All of our hockey communities will be moving to the new platform, and I’m excited about the change.
NHL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Season-tickets for Tortugas' 2022 campaign on sale

Season-tickets for the Daytona Tortugas' 2022 season are officially on sale. Fans who purchase their season tickets prior to the beginning of the new calendar year in January will be able to receive them at a special early-bird rate. Prior to January 1, 2022, patrons can purchase Tortugas’ VIP season...
BASEBALL
FOX2Now

St. Louis City SC helps unveil ‘Futsal’ court in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS–Welcome to the city’s first public outdoor futsal court in the Dutchtown neighborhood’s Marquette Park. It’s much like a scaled-down version of soccer – the pitch is smaller, there are five players on each side including the goalkeeper. This court is here because of a team effort – St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Soccer#St Louis City Sc#Major League Soccer#Seatgeek#Borussia Dortmund#Gameday#Tifo
timestelegram.com

New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals announce Wednesday night lineups

The New York Mets will be looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night. in Queens. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY. Tuesday's game:Mets squander Marcus Stroman, Javy Báez...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

2021-22 NHL Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

The Blues are still in the Cup contention window, but they need to take things a step farther if they want to win in a challenging division this season. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHL
FOX2Now

St. Louis Blues announce 5 year extension with GM Doug Armstrong

ST. LOUIS–On the eve of the start of the 2021-2022 NHL season, the St. Louis Blues announced Saturday that the team has agreed to an extension with President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong. The deal will make him the longest-tenured GM in franchise history. The agreement comes...
NHL
CBS Boston

MLS Shares Hilarious Graphic That Shows How Dominant Revs Have Been This Season

BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a ton of movement in the standings for Eastern Conference teams in Major League Soccer this year … for everybody except the New England Revolution. After a draw in Chicago to open the season back in mid-April and a loss in their fourth match of the year in early May, the Revs have been dominant. They’ve already set a franchise record for wins with 19, and with six matches left on the schedule, they’ll surely be adding to that total. It’s been a steady, consistent run for Bruce Arena’s team this year, and everyone who followed the team knows it. For anyone who hasn’t followed closely, MLS released a comical graphic that sums up just how dominant the Revolution have been this season: 27 match weeks in. Just a straight line at the top for @NERevolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/o2vNwRRJ8x — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2021 It’s hard to beat that consistency. The Revs will try to keep that going on Wednesday night in Montreal, before a two-week break that precedes their final four matches of the season.
MLS
CBS LA

Chicharito Talks Depression, Returning From Injury And World Cup Future

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – With just a few games left in the regular season, LA Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez sat down with Jim Hill to talk about his Hispanic Heritage, overcoming a battle with depression and whether or not he sees himself representing Mexico in a fourth World Cup. Chicharito, who transferred to the Galaxy from Sevilla in 2020, got off to an excellent start in the 2021 season scoring 10 goals in 10 games before suffering a calf injury on June 23. “The injury was a really long one. We need to be precautious after the small setback that we experienced....
MLS
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy