AutoNation CEO set to retire after 22 years

By Jonathan Garber
FOXBusiness
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoNation CEO Mike Jackson will retire after 22 years, the company announced on Tuesday. He will be replaced by Mike Manley, current head of Americas at automaker Stellanis, which was formed by the January 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group. Manley served as Chrysler’s CEO from July 2018 to January 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
