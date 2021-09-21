CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharing the Loaves and Squishing the Fishes

By RaChaCha
buffalorising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo tables were broken at this tailgate party, but much bread was. A unique event unlike any I’ve seen at a church, Sunday’s gathering at Blessed Sacrament Church was part tailgate party and part parish picnic, but even more it was a reconvening of the larger parish family, friends, and neighbors. After a half year of vaccinations, many of the faithful have resumed attending Mass in person. So Blessed Sacrament Church took good advantage of a lovely late-summer day, and a long-time football rivalry, to renew ties and pick up unfinished business.

