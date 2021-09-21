Cap Times Idea Fest: George Packer and Charlie Sykes discuss the fracturing of America
America has fractured into four nations, and all four exist within the state of Wisconsin, author and staff writer for The Atlantic George Packer said Saturday. Packer, whose most recent book "Last Best Hope" came out in June, spoke with Charlie Sykes, political commentator and editor in chief of The Bulwark, at the Cap Times Idea Fest. The two both identify as part of the political center, with Packer leaning left and Sykes to the right.madison.com
Comments / 0