Oswego, IL

School Bus Driver Shortage Prompts Oswego District 308 To Hold Remote Learning For Junior High, High School Students

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 9 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — High school and junior high students in Oswego Community Unit School District 308 will be learning remotely on Tuesday, and school officials are warning elementary school parents their children’s school buses might be running late, as the district faces a shortage of bus drivers.

“Due to a large number of bus driver absences today, we cannot accommodate transportation for all students,” the district told parents in a message Tuesday morning.

The district said all high school and junior high school buildings will be closed to students on Tuesday, and students will be learning remotely, while staff should still report to school.

Elementary schools will be open for in-person classes at normal times, and school buses will still run, but school officials said “there likely will be large delays.” Absences on Tuesday will be excused.

East View Academy – a public therapeutic day school for K-12 students with behavioral, emotional, or other disabilities – will have remote instruction for junior high and high school students, and in-person classes for elementary students.

Classes will be canceled for the district’s early learning program, except for the deaf and hard of hearing program.

Students who attend school out of district will still have classes as normal, and their transportation won’t be affected.

The GOAL Program, an alternative school for junior high and high school students, will have remote learning only, as will the Transition/Pathways Program, a program for young adults (ages 18 to 22) with disabilities.

