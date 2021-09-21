CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China’s Delusion

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 9 days ago

China doesn’t know it yet, but it’s already lost its bid for world domination. It lost because it is establishing a society whose dynamic runs against the grain of human nature. Humans are happiest when they have maximum control over their lives. China wants the state to have maximum control...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Related
Foreign Policy

China Is a Declining Power—and That’s the Problem

Why do great powers fight great wars? The conventional answer is a story of rising challengers and declining hegemons. An ascendant power, which chafes at the rules of the existing order, gains ground on an established power—the country that made those rules. Tensions multiply; tests of strength ensue. The outcome is a spiral of fear and hostility leading, almost inevitably, to conflict. “The growth of the power of Athens, and the alarm which this inspired in Sparta, made war inevitable,” the ancient historian Thucydides wrote—a truism now invoked, ad nauseum, in explaining the U.S.-China rivalry.
CHINA
The Atlantic

America’s China Strategy Is Working

Executives at the fashion brand Eileen Fisher are no strangers to China—or to its enormous benefits and dangerous pitfalls: The American outfitter began manufacturing its clothing there about a quarter century ago, but last year, it realized that working in China could no longer be business as usual. The catalyst...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

As Evergrande Crumbles, Will China’s Economy Collapse?

It's not a new question. In fact, Will China's Economy Collapse? is the title of a 2017 political science essay by Ann Lee. However, given the recent struggle for property developer giant Evergrande, a company carrying potentially insurmountable debt, the inquiry takes on new meaning. Article continues below advertisement. Amid...
ECONOMY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: China’s Developing Space Program

Three Chinese astronauts were in quarantine Monday — not because of the coronavirus, but because of a recent space mission. On Friday they touched down in a desert in Mongolia, wrapping up a three-month mission. China’s latest astronaut mission was in space three times longer than any of its previous...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

"India rejects China's statement..."

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): India has rejected the statement made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson that the Galwan valley incident took place because India violated all the treaties and agreements and encroached upon China's territory illegally and crossed the line. Responding sharply to the assertion, India in...
INDIA
China
Axios

Biden's muddled China policy

President Biden came into office with a plan for dealing with China that sounded great in theory but's failing in practice. Why it matters: The idea was to confront China aggressively on a range of issues — from trade abuses to human rights — while working cooperatively on areas of mutual interest, including climate change. A new plan to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines makes that both-ways approach even less realistic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
InvestmentNews

Market contagion tests China’s resolve on Evergrande

How far will President Xi Jinping go with his crackdown on China’s real estate sector?. The question has suddenly become an urgent one for trading desks around the world. After months of treating the crisis at indebted developer China Evergrande Group as largely contained, investors on Monday rushed to price in the risk that Xi will miscalculate as he tries to curb China’s property market excesses without derailing the economy.
ECONOMY
Public Radio International PRI

China’s season of crackdowns

Over the past few months, China's season of regulatory crackdowns has impacted almost every corner of Chinese society. Every week, it seems, the government announces new restrictions. targeting everything from entertainment to after-school education to car-share apps, online finance, entertainment and video games. Rebecca Kanthor examines what's behind them.
CHINA
wlsam.com

It’s crunch time for China’s Evergrande

It’s crunch time for China’s heavily-indebted Evergrande Group. The sprawling Chinese real estate conglomerate faces a critical test on Thursday: can it meet its obligations to bondholders, or will it slip closer to default?. Evergrande is due to pay $83.5 million worth of interest on a dollar-denominated bond on Thursday,...
ECONOMY
WFMZ-TV Online

China Developer's Debt Struggle

Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment. A Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt says it will make an interest payment due this week to bondholders in China. It gave no sign of plans to pay on a separate bond abroad. Meanwhile, the government added to investor anxiety by staying silent about whether it might intervene. Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with financial limits imposed by regulators to curb China’s rising debt levels has prompted fears a default might cause global shockwaves. Economists say Beijing has the resources to prevent a credit crunch but wants to avoid appearing to arrange a bailout while it tries to force companies to reduce reliance on debt.
ECONOMY
finance-commerce.com

China’s economic growth slows

BEIJING — Global markets have watched anxiously as a huge and deeply indebted Chinese property company flirts with default, fearing that any collapse could ripple through the international financial system. China Evergrande Group, the developer, on Wednesday said it reached a deal that might give it some breathing room in...
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

China's cryptocurrency crackdown intensifies

Chinese government agencies said that all cryptocurrency-related business activities are illegal. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports on the latest measures to counter risks posed by digital currencies.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

China's 'one-child army' low on morale

Tokyo [Japan], September 21 (ANI): China's military has an Achilles' heel. 'One-child army' with low troop morale is more inclined to add unmanned aircraft and ballistic missiles. Tetsuro Kosaka, writing in Nikkei Asia said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has unintentionally revealed weaknesses of the country's military. One indication...
MILITARY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

China bans cryptocurrencies

China has banned all existing cryptocurrencies as it prepares to launch its own state-backed cryptocurrency. China’s central bank has criminalised all cryptocurrency payments and services, including exchanging cryptocurrency for legal tender, providing information or pricing services, and trading in cryptocurrency derivatives. China’s digital yarn is set to launch next year...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Will China’s Evergrande Be A “Lehman Moment”

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on Evergrande being a “Lehman Moment”, Louis Navellier wrote:. Should you invest in cryptocurrencies? As with all investments, it depends on many factors. At the Morningstar Investment Conference on Thursday, Matthew Hougan of Bitwise, Tyrone Ross, Jr. of Onramp Invest and Annemarie Tierney of Liquid Advisors joined Morningstar's Ben Johnson to talk about portfolio allocations to cryptocurrencies. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and Read More.
BUSINESS
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: China shows military planes at Zhuhai air show

Visitors to China's major air show are getting a closeup look at the nation's latest military aircraft at the six-day event that runs through Sunday in southern China's Guangdong province.The military's “August 1st” Aerobatic Team streamed red, blue and yellow smoke trails across the skies as its planes flew in formation at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. The annual show in Zhuhai was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.On the ground, visitors swarmed around the J-16D electronic warfare plane, a military attack helicopter and the hulking Y-20A transport aircraft.The ruling Communist Party is pouring money into developing fighter jets, stealth technology, drones and other hardware for its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, as it presses claims to disputed seas and other territory. The air show is an opportunity for China to showcase its drones and other aircraft to potential overseas buyers as it pushes into markets that have been dominated by the United States and Europe.Apart from warplanes, a number of civilian aircraft are on display, including electric-powered aircraft and a flying car from a Chinese-Australian joint venture.
MILITARY

