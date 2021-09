With treasury yields heading higher and a hawkish Fed meeting last week, investors should be prepared for a rotation back into value stocks in the coming sessions. Many of these moves have already started to occur and while it's hard to predict just how long the rotation lasts, it’s still a smart idea to put together a go-to list of value stocks to consider parking some capital in. Areas of the market like financials and the energy sector are seeing inflows and holding up well during the recent market selloff, which means it’s hard to argue with the tape at this time.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO