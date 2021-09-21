Rich Dykstra Jr. tells Home Sweet Home Chicago listeners how to prepare their heating for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/18/2021: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Jr., joins the show to talk about their clean and check program to ensure your furnace will be working all winter long. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.wgnradio.com
