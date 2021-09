The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito didn’t know about Mark Hamill’s cameo at the end of the show’s second season. The second season of The Mandalorian ended with a jaw-dropper of a finale. Towards the end of the season, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon kidnapped Guru, forcing Din Djarin and his allies to mount a desperate rescue. For a moment it seemed as if victory belonged to our heroes until the Dark Troopers begin to mount an attack on them. All seems lost until a single X-Wing fighter shows up and the person on board begins hacking through the droids with a lightsaber. After cutting through the Dark Troopers with relative ease, it is revealed that the person wielding the Jedi weapon is none other than Luke Skywalker, played by a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill.

