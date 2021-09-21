St. Louis' Enormous Deer Creek Wastewater Tunnel Completed with Penetron Treatment
EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 21, 2021. Commissioned by the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD), construction of the concrete lining of this monumental underground tunnel of the Deer Creek storm drainage system was completed in August 2021. Penetron’s antimicrobial concrete admixture was specified to permanently protect the tunnel's concrete lining from microbially-induced corrosion (MIC).www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0