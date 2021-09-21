St. Louis' Enormous Deer Creek Wastewater Tunnel Completed with Penetron Treatment

The United States on Wednesday declared 23 species extinct, including one of the world's largest woodpeckers, dubbed the "Lord God Bird." The announcement came via the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), which proposed to remove the birds, mussels, fish, as well as a plant and fruit bat from Endangered Species Act protections because government scientists have given up on ever finding them again. "With climate change and natural area loss pushing more and more species to the brink, now is the time to lift up proactive, collaborative, and innovative efforts to save America's wildlife," said interior secretary Deb Haaland in a statement. Perhaps the most iconic of the species was the Ivory-billed woodpecker, with the last indisputable evidence of its existence coming in the 1940s.

