St. Louis' Enormous Deer Creek Wastewater Tunnel Completed with Penetron Treatment

 9 days ago

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 21, 2021. Commissioned by the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD), construction of the concrete lining of this monumental underground tunnel of the Deer Creek storm drainage system was completed in August 2021. Penetron’s antimicrobial concrete admixture was specified to permanently protect the tunnel's concrete lining from microbially-induced corrosion (MIC).

Dundalk Eagle

Wastewater treatment plant springs a leak, no threat seen

Hazmat units headed to the famous “Golden Eggs” of the Back River on Monday evening and controlled an over 2,000-gallon chemical spill. Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, fire units were dispatched to the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant for the report of an “odor in the area,” and units came to find a “5,000 gallon tank leaking sodium bisulf[i]te,” according to county fire spokesperson Elise Armacost. Sodium bisulfite is a chemical used for dechlorination during the wastewater purification process.
BALTIMORE, MD
kttn.com

Gallatin Board of Aldermen authorize work at wastewater treatment plant

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance at a special meeting on September 22nd authorizing the city to enter into a wastewater treatment facility clarifier replacement contract. The contract was with Irvinbilt Constructors, Incorporated. It was reported in August that Irvinbilt submitted the lowest bid on the project at...
GALLATIN, MO
FOX2Now

4-mile-long MSD tunnel under Clayton, Shrewsbury complete

ST. LOUIS– A major part of the Deer Creek storm drainage system project has wrapped up and the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) expects work to still wrap up in mid-2022. Construction of the tunnel’s concrete lining finished in August 2021. The tunnel is four miles long and runs about 1.5 miles at 150-250 feet underground from Shrewsbury to Clayton.
SHREWSBURY, MO
Wilson County News

St. Hedwig opposes Green Valley SUD wastewater treatment plant

Dee Grimm is the mayor of St. Hedwig in eastern Bexar County.This summarizes a statement presented during a Sept. 14 public meeting. The City of St. Hedwig requests the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) deny the application and corresponding Draft Permit by Green Valley SUD for its proposed wastewater treatment plant on Stapper Road in our city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ)....
SAINT HEDWIG, TX
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

City/county partner on wastewater treatment project

GULF BREEZE — Gulf Breeze Mayor Cherry Fitch congratulated Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners Sept. 13 for the recent county-city partnerships resulting in a 20 percent reduction in impact fees for water and wastewater customers thanks to grants subsidizing growth-related costs. Grants also are assisting with the expansion...
GULF BREEZE, FL
Wave 3

Cochran Hill tunnel maintenance completed ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maintenance work to upgrade lighting in the Cochran Hill tunnels on I-64 East and West has been completed two weeks ahead of schedule. Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that installation of LED lighting within the tunnels, including testing and maintenance work, is completed as of Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
news8000.com

Groundbreaking on new wastewater treatment facility in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WKBT)- Caledonia is getting a new wastewater treatment facility. A groundbreaking ceremony Monday marked the beginning of construction. This facility will be replacing the city’s current one which was built in 1962. City officials say it’s outdated and deteriorating. $7 million of the $16 million price tag for...
CALEDONIA, WI
fox13news.com

Tampa inventor creates wastewater treatment system for developing countries

TAMPA, Fla. - It’s easy to take clean water for granted in the U.S., but not everyone around the world has that access. An inventor in Tampa is helping solve the problem. Engineers at the University of South Florida created a solar-powered wastewater treatment machine called the NEWgenerator that treats wastewater. ‘NEW’ stands for nutrients, energy, and water.
TAMPA, FL
newcivilengineer.com

First mile of tunnelling completed on HS2’s Chiltern Tunnels

The first of what will become a fleet 10 tunnel boring machines (TBM) that will work on High Speed 2 (HS2) has completed construction of the mile of tunnel on the Chiltern Tunnels. HS2 Ltd has released a series of images and a video fly through of the first section...
TRAFFIC
constructforstl.org

Pinnacle Completes St. Louis Sound Project at the Missouri History Museum

Pinnacle Contracting has recently completed the St. Louis Sound project. The 6,000 SF St. Louis Sound exhibit is located in the 1 West temporary gallery space, and highlights the musical history of the St. Louis region and the vast amount of talented singers, songwriters, etc. that hail from our city. The exhibit is now open and will be available to view until January of 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AFP

US declares fabled Ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species extinct

The United States on Wednesday declared 23 species extinct, including one of the world's largest woodpeckers, dubbed the "Lord God Bird." The announcement came via the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), which proposed to remove the birds, mussels, fish, as well as a plant and fruit bat from Endangered Species Act protections because government scientists have given up on ever finding them again. "With climate change and natural area loss pushing more and more species to the brink, now is the time to lift up proactive, collaborative, and innovative efforts to save America's wildlife," said interior secretary Deb Haaland in a statement. Perhaps the most iconic of the species was the Ivory-billed woodpecker, with the last indisputable evidence of its existence coming in the 1940s.
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

City-Run Health Clinic In Druid Heights Flagged For Dead Rodents, Substandard Conditions In New OIG Report

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dead rodents, water leaks and HVAC problems that could potentially spoil medical tests are just some of the problems plaguing the Baltimore City Health Department’s Druid Sexual Health Clinic in Druid Heights, according to a new report by the Office of the Inspector General. During an investigation dating back to December 2020, inspectors observed dead rodents and insects in a supply room, damaged or missing ceiling tiles likely caused by water leaks, a damaged access door, and an outside dumpster that often fills up with trash from nearby residents and businesses. While the health department contracted a pest control...
BALTIMORE, MD

