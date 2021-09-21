CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and prediction

El Paso Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox (85-65) and Detroit Tigers (73-78) play the second game of their three-game series Tuesday afternoon at Comerica Park, with the first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the White Sox vs. Tigersodds with MLB picks and predictions. White Sox LHP Dallas...

www.elpasotimes.com

Dallas Keuchel
CBS Chicago

White Sox Single-Game Playoff Tickets Go On Sale This Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox fans, if you want to see the post-season in person, you’d better be ready at 2 p.m. That’s when a limited number of single-game tickets for the playoffs go on sale at whitesox.com today. Tickets will be available for two American League Division Series games and four American League Championship Series games. Fans are limited to four tickets per game. It appears likely the White Sox will play the Astros in the ALDS, with the first two games in Houston. The first game at Guaranteed Rate Field would be Oct. 10. The team is asking fans to wear black to the team’s home games during the playoffs, to recreate the atmosphere from the “Blackout” game in the 2008 division tiebreaker, the last time the White Sox won the American League Central title.  
Chicago Tribune

50 years ago today Bill Melton won the AL home run crown. Not even a celebration on Rush Street the night before could stop the Chicago White Sox slugger.

Salvador Perez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani enter the final days of an intriguing home run race reminiscent of another memorable battle 50 years ago. The 1971 American League battle between Chicago White Sox third baseman Bill Melton, Oakland Athletics slugger Reggie Jackson and Detroit Tigers first baseman Norm Cash came down to the final day of the season, but Melton was the only ...
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
