Mavidon Has Relocated Their Facility To North Carolina

MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

One of America’s leading manufacturers and distributors of medical products, Mavidon, has relocated to North Carolina. One of America’s leading manufacturers and distributors of products used in the neurology field, Mavidon, has a new location. Now located at 110 Commercial Blvd, Flat Rock, NC 28731 USA, Mavidon has increased their ability to offer timely delivery of products to clients all across the United States by relocating to a more central location. Previously located in South Florida, Mavidon has moved to a bigger facility that has allowed them to increase their staff levels and decrease shipping times.

www.mysanantonio.com

wraltechwire.com

Manufacturer, producer of neurology products, Mavidon, moves HQ to NC

FLAT ROCK – Mavidon, a manufacturer and distributor of products used in neurology, has relocated the company’s headquarters to North Carolina from Florida. The company noted in a statement that the move was made in order to increase staff levels in a larger facility that also enables the company to decrease shipping times.
