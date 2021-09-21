Mavidon Has Relocated Their Facility To North Carolina
One of America's leading manufacturers and distributors of medical products, Mavidon, has relocated to North Carolina. Now located at 110 Commercial Blvd, Flat Rock, NC 28731 USA, Mavidon has increased their ability to offer timely delivery of products to clients all across the United States by relocating to a more central location. Previously located in South Florida, Mavidon has moved to a bigger facility that has allowed them to increase their staff levels and decrease shipping times.
