Firefighters, Red Cross distribute smoke detectors in Upper Merion

UPPER MERION — According to the American Red Cross, 90 homes were made safer through fire safety education and 96 smoke alarms installed in Swedeland area of King of Prussia. Additional events will be held in King of Prussia and Swedesburg in October and November. Fire department volunteers performed the actual installations, while Red Cross volunteers provided the education component. Each home visited was given fire safety materials to use with their families, including a dry-erase escape plan. During a home fire, people and pets have 2 minutes or less to escape.