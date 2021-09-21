CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King Of Prussia, PA

Firefighters, Red Cross distribute smoke detectors in Upper Merion

By For MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPPER MERION — According to the American Red Cross, 90 homes were made safer through fire safety education and 96 smoke alarms installed in Swedeland area of King of Prussia. Additional events will be held in King of Prussia and Swedesburg in October and November. Fire department volunteers performed the actual installations, while Red Cross volunteers provided the education component. Each home visited was given fire safety materials to use with their families, including a dry-erase escape plan. During a home fire, people and pets have 2 minutes or less to escape.

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
King Of Prussia, PA
Government
Upper Merion Township, PA
Government
City
Upper Merion Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
King Of Prussia, PA
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Detectors#Volunteers#Firefighters#The American Red Cross
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy