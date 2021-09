It’s that time of year where you can feel it in air. Cool evenings with a briskness that only means one thing—winter is just around the corner. The usual suspects start to get the first dusting (and sometimes more) of snow in places like Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Wyoming. Over the last few days, Winterpark in Colorado, Big Sky in Montana, and Sunshine Village in Banff got a nice dose of Mother Nature via a blanket of fresh snow combined with the fall colors already in turn.

