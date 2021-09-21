CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Star Tweets Out Photos Of His Body Transformation

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaQII_0c3Eobpw00

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers Tweeted out photos on Monday night, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Turner's Tweet said: "Top - April 280 lbs 14% Body Fat Bottom - September 255 lbs 8.5% Body Fat Off Season Well Spent."

The former Texas Longhorn posted four photos of himself, and the two on the top were when he was 280 pounds in April, and the two on the bottom were from when he got to 255 pounds in September.

After recovering from a big toe injury that cost him the end of his season it appears as if he is in great shape heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.

Last season was the first time in Turner's career that the Pacers missed the playoffs.

After being drafted out of Texas with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Pacers had made the NBA Playoffs for five straight seasons.

Last season, while Turner was hurt, they got to the final game of the NBA's Play-in Tournament, but lost to the Washington Wizards.

Turner led the NBA in blocks per game last season (3.4) and also averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

NBA: Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Thursday

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers sent out a Tweet on Thursday expressing his excitement for returning to full arenas during the 2021-22 NBA season. The Tweet from Turner can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. "Man on the real I can't wait...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Lance Stephenson
Yardbarker

Check Out The Photo The Pacers Tweeted Of Malcolm Brogdon On Sunday

The Pacers begin their season in just over a month on October 20 in North Carolina against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon was big for the Pacers last season averaging 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He led the entire team in points per game,...
NBA
AllPacers

NBA News: Here's What This NBA Star Put On His Instagram Story

Myles Turner led the NBA with 3.4 blocks per game last season, but the Indiana Pacers star center has not played in a game since April 18 in Atlanta against the Hawks. However, the former Texas Longhorns star looks healthy in a recent video he added to his Instagram story.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Mvp#Texas Longhorn#Nba Draft#The Washington Wizards#The Boston Celtics#The Golden State Warriors#The Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
firstsportz.com

NBA 2021-22 Season: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees to a One-Year Deal with LA Lakers

DeMarcus Cousins seems to the latest veteran to join the LA Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 season. Having not found a permanent home for the past few seasons in the NBA for the 31-years-old. However, after the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard among many others, Cousins seems to be latest addition to the yellow and purple army as they look to avenge their heart-breaking loss in the previous season.
NBA
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Comments / 0

Community Policy