New Arizona Legislature Committee To Address Wildfires, Forests
The Arizona Legislature has established an ad hoc committee focusing on forest and wildfire management. Lawmakers announced Monday that state Rep. David Cook of Globe will chair the bipartisan committee. It comes after more than 180,000 acres burned in the Telegraph Fire alone this summer south of Globe. It eventually merged with the Mescal Fire, which burned more than 72,000 acres according to data from the Bureau of Land Management.www.knau.org
