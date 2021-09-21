CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac sells out Lyriq Debut Edition reservations in 10 minutes

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadillac opened reservations for the 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition electric crossover at 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday afternoon. Anyone could put down a refundable $100 to reserve a buying slot for Cadillac's limited-run first salvo at the brand's all-EV future. At 4:19 p.m., the automaker tweeted that "every Debut Edition has been reserved." According to GM Vice President Rory Harvey, the process took "just over" 10 minutes. First, we'll say "Congratulations!" to Cadillac. Then we'll say: We have no idea what the news means. See, Cadillac has declined to say how many reservations it made available and how many Debut Editions it's building.

www.autoblog.com

