The Improvement of Jake Woodford

In the first two innings of the ballgame, both clubs had runners but couldn’t bring them in. In the top of the first, Tommy Edman grounded a 2-1 cutter from right-hander Keegan Thompson to David Bote at 2nd base, but he booted it for an error. Thompson got out of the inning by striking out the rest of the side. With 1 out in the bottom half, Frank Schwindel lined a high hanging slider from Jake Woodford to center for a base hit, and advanced to 2nd on a deflected line drive base hit from Willson Contreras that almost took Woodford’s head off. But Matt Duffy stranded the runners with a grounder to Arendao at 3rd, who stepped on the bag to end the inning.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO