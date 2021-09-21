CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Improvement of Jake Woodford

By Blake Newberry
Viva El Birdos
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Woodford has come on strong down the stretch for the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander struggled in 21 innings in 2020 (6.72 FIP), and he struggled in 25 1⁄3 innings in the first half of this season (6.55 FIP). However, in his last six starts, Woodford has tallied a 4.00 ERA and 3.49 FIP. This improvement has earned him a spot in the rotation and he has done a nice job of filling in for injured pitchers and covering innings.

