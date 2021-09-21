CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS’ Preview: Will Gibbs Get His Badge Back? (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the NCIS Season 19 premiere has revealed Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) fate, it’s time for the team to focus on the investigation into the serial killer he and reporter Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber) have been trying to track down. But who exactly is going to be part of the case?

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Said Goodbye To Another Character Who Was Important To Gibbs

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of NCIS Season 19, called "Nearly Departed." Despite reports that NCIS would feature much less of Mark Harmon as Gibbs in Season 19, he was at the center of the action of "Nearly Departed," but ultimately had to say goodbye to another person who had become important to him. The team honed in on the serial killer who blew up Gibbs' boat and took a lot of lives, bringing in Pam Dawber's Marcie in the process. By the end of the hour, Marcie bowed out of the action in a way that pretty definitively means no more working with Gibbs... for now.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

See Gary Cole Make His ‘NCIS’ Debut as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker (PHOTOS)

While we know one of the two new NCIS Season 19 series regulars will be with the team — Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) joins Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in the search for the missing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — it’s not until the second episode that we’ll meet the other: Gary Cole‘s FBI Special Agent Alden Parker.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Rocky Carroll
Person
Pam Dawber
Person
Mark Harmon
nickiswift.com

Inside NCIS Star Sean Murray's New $4.85 Million Mansion

For nearly the last two decades, "NCIS" has been a staple on American television, delivering some of the best crime stories while following a team of elite agents as they solve "cases involving Marine and Navy personnel and their families" in Washington, D.C, according to the show's summary on IMDb. "NCIS" first premiered on CBS on September 23, 2003, and is gearing up to debut Season 19 on September 20, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Tv Insider#Fbi#Cbs
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Will Reunite With the Team in Season 19 Revealed

Remember where we left Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs, “NCIS” fans? He was floundering in the wreckage of his exploded boat. Forget how he got the boat out of the basement, lives are on the line here. All we know is Gibbs is alive. That means he’s going to factor into Season 19 in some way. Thanks to executive producer Steven Binder, we have a rough idea as to what Gibbs’ return will look like.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Showrunner Talks ‘Possibilities’ for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs This Season After Boat Explosion

Season 18 of NCIS closed with a bang, literally. We saw Agent Gibbs’ new boat explode. Luckily, he was able to swim away from the blast. However, the finale left fans of the show with a laundry list of questions. They also had months to let those questions marinate in their minds. The show will finally answer those questions on Monday, September 20th. However, for some fans, it will be a long two days.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Will Nick Torres Leave the Team in Season 19 After Bishop’s Exit?

Well, “NCIS” fans better keep their eyes peeled as Agent Nick Torres might be headed out the door after seeing Ellie Bishop leave as well. Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Torres on the long-running CBS drama, might be taking him in search of his flame, played by Emily Wickersham. She actually did leave the series after last season, so don’t expect to see Bishop return anytime soon.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Stars Wilmer Valderrama and Vanessa Lachey Named Emmy Presenters

It’s a great day for “NCIS” as the long-running CBS drama will have two stars from the franchise presenting at the Emmy Awards. Wilmer Valderrama of “NCIS” and Vanessa Lachey of “NCIS: Hawai’i” will be two of the presenters at this coming Sunday’s 73rd Annual Emmy Awards. They will be joined by “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert as representatives of the “Tiffany Network.” Cedric the Entertainer hosts the ceremony starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Cote De Pablo Had To Face This Major Fear To Star In NCIS

Cote de Pablo's "NCIS" role as former Israeli Mossad agent Ziva David called for her to embody badassery. The tenacious character became a fan favorite over the course of the actor's first eight seasons on CBS' popular crime procedural, so viewers were naturally heartbroken when she abruptly exited the show ahead of its 11th season.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: New Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray photos!

Now that the NCIS season 19 premiere has come and gone, the fine folks at CBS are handing over even more great stuff pertaining to the show. In particular today, we’re talking all about new photos highlighting Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, and a handful of other cast members!. Consider some...
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Crying Over the Show’s Latest Instagram About Gibbs and McGee

The new season of NCIS kicked off on Monday night — and boy was it a real doozy. Picking up from the season 18 finale in May, fans were immediately brought back to the bombing of former Special Agent in Charge Gibbs (Mark Harmon)'s new boat, which was aptly named Rule 91. Thankfully, Gibbs survived the attack, despite being severely injured. While investigating the boat explosion, McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) noticed a part of the boat that had "Rule 91" written on it and instantly wanted to take control of the case.
TV SERIES
EW.com

NCIS recap: Goodbye Pam, hello Gary

Your attention, please: Gary Cole has entered the big orange room. This week's episode of NCIS features a new victim of the hammer-and-red-tape killer, which sets Cole's character on a collision course with Gibbs & Co. And let me tell you, neither silver fox is pleased to meet the other.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'NCIS' Season 19 Premiere Reveals What Happened to Gibbs

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Monday's season 19 premiere of NCIS. On Monday's season 19 premiere of NCIS, titled "Blood in the Water," the biggest question looming over viewers all summer was finally answered. Following the fiery finale that left the fate of suspended NCIS team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) up in the air, the first episode back revealed that Gibbs (somehow) survived the brutal explosion on his boat. Bloodied and very gravely injured, Gibbs watched the wreckage at the lake unfold from afar.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy