It wasn’t until I was writing recently about their 2003 swansong, The Soul of a Thousand Years, that I even knew this collection was happening, but the thing about The Awesome Machine was that, if you knew, you knew, and clearly Ozium Records knew. The collection of demos and remixes, etc., is titled God Damn Rare, and it’s out sometime next Spring — given vinyl production delays, things like nebulous release dates are becoming more common; you will see that until somebody opens up another plant or two; also, how has no one turned that into an artisanal thing? boutique vinyl production? — but preorders and a teaser clip are up now, and while I’m not sure this is supposed to be the case, as of this writing, it’s also streaming in its entirety through the Ozium Bandcamp page.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO