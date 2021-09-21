CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis CITY announces raucous supporter section season tickets on sale Oct 19

By Sam Masterson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOX) - If you want to be among the 3,000-person supporter section at St. Louis CITY SC games starting in 2023, then you'll want to be ready for the sale that begins next month. The team announced that on Oct. 19 fans will be able to purchase season...

Season tickets to go on sale for St. Louis CITY SC fans wanting to be the 'heartbeat of gameday'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis CITY SC super fans will be able to get their hands on tickets soon. On Oct. 19, season tickets for the 3,000-seat, supporter section behind the North goal will go on sale. The seating is aimed to create an energized and exciting section with capo stands for chant leaders, centralized drum platforms, a dedicated bar featuring local beers and spirits, and customized rigging designed to support oversized tifo banners that can be hung from the stadium’s canopy roof.
St. Louis CITY SC launches app to keep fans connected

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis CITY SC has unveiled an app for fans. The new app will allow fans to get breaking news alerts, behind-the-scenes content and insider access. Fans who download the app within the first 24 hours of its launch will be entered to win a special edition St. Louis CITY SC t-shirt.
Announcement: A new commenting system is coming to St. Louis Game Time

Hey everyone, I’m Steph Driver, and I oversee all of our NHL sites. This Thursday will be a big day for our community: we’re moving our comments to a brand new platform, developed especially for SB Nation. All of our hockey communities will be moving to the new platform, and I’m excited about the change.
Offerpad launches Kansas City, St. Louis markets in ongoing expansion

Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri, have now joined the fold in Offerpad’s instant-cash-for-homes services, the company announced Monday. The iBuyer, which went public earlier this month, announced the two new markets as part of its ongoing expansion efforts. “With each new market, we provide more buyers and sellers with...
St. Louis City SC helps unveil ‘Futsal’ court in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS–Welcome to the city’s first public outdoor futsal court in the Dutchtown neighborhood’s Marquette Park. It’s much like a scaled-down version of soccer – the pitch is smaller, there are five players on each side including the goalkeeper. This court is here because of a team effort – St....
MLS Shares Hilarious Graphic That Shows How Dominant Revs Have Been This Season

BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a ton of movement in the standings for Eastern Conference teams in Major League Soccer this year … for everybody except the New England Revolution. After a draw in Chicago to open the season back in mid-April and a loss in their fourth match of the year in early May, the Revs have been dominant. They’ve already set a franchise record for wins with 19, and with six matches left on the schedule, they’ll surely be adding to that total. It’s been a steady, consistent run for Bruce Arena’s team this year, and everyone who followed the team knows it. For anyone who hasn’t followed closely, MLS released a comical graphic that sums up just how dominant the Revolution have been this season: 27 match weeks in. Just a straight line at the top for @NERevolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/o2vNwRRJ8x — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 28, 2021 It’s hard to beat that consistency. The Revs will try to keep that going on Wednesday night in Montreal, before a two-week break that precedes their final four matches of the season.
