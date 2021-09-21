Jenny L. Hasting, age 50, of Monmouth, Illinois passed away at 8:55 am at the University Hospital of Iowa City, Iowa. Jenny was born on August 7, 1971 in Sterling, Illinois and is the daughter of William Carr and Jane Doris Bowman Osborn. She was raised in Dixon and at the age of 6 her family came to Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School. After high school Jenny served her country as she joined the United States Army and served as a radar specialist. She has lived with her significant, Barbara Leifker in Monmouth for a number of years. After her service she was employed by Titan Wheels in Davenport, Iowa where she was a welder. Jenny loved and cared for her dogs and especially Gizmo and Moe. .and loved to keep her yard. She just loved the out-of-doors and keeping her yard up. 1Surviving her is partner, Barbara Leifker of Monmouth, IL her brothe Michael Osborn and Marie in Jacksonville, IL and her sister, Alane Osborn and Howard of Bartow, Florida. She is preceded in her death by her parents and her brother, Billy.