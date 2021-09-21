CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth, IL

Jenny L. Hasting

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenny L. Hasting, age 50, of Monmouth, Illinois passed away at 8:55 am at the University Hospital of Iowa City, Iowa. Jenny was born on August 7, 1971 in Sterling, Illinois and is the daughter of William Carr and Jane Doris Bowman Osborn. She was raised in Dixon and at the age of 6 her family came to Monmouth where she attended local schools and graduated from Monmouth High School. After high school Jenny served her country as she joined the United States Army and served as a radar specialist. She has lived with her significant, Barbara Leifker in Monmouth for a number of years. After her service she was employed by Titan Wheels in Davenport, Iowa where she was a welder. Jenny loved and cared for her dogs and especially Gizmo and Moe. .and loved to keep her yard. She just loved the out-of-doors and keeping her yard up. 1Surviving her is partner, Barbara Leifker of Monmouth, IL her brothe Michael Osborn and Marie in Jacksonville, IL and her sister, Alane Osborn and Howard of Bartow, Florida. She is preceded in her death by her parents and her brother, Billy.

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown. The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
City
Sterling, IL
City
Monmouth, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Jacksonville, IL
State
Florida State
City
Dixon, IL
Monmouth, IL
Obituaries
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monmouth High School#The United States Army#Titan Wheels#Turnbull Funeral Home
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy