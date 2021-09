With all of the time we’ve spent sheltering in place, working from home, or just laying low over the past year or so, our houses have never had to work harder—and spaces that can serve more than just their typical purpose have never been as valuable. Dining areas morphing into conference rooms for virtual meetings, living rooms doubling as workout spots, and kitchens acting as remote-school and homework stations are all now de rigueur. And we’re realizing, more and more, that it’s actually pretty easy to use a space in multiple ways when it’s set up with pieces that are adaptable, easy to move around, or made for multitasking.

