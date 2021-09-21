Jeannette Engelmann Murmann, 91,formerly of Columbia, MO, passed away on September 9, 2021 at the Courtyard Estates in Monmouth, IL. Born June 15, 1930 in Salt Lake City to Edward and Hazel Engelmann, Jeannette had older sisters, Jeanne and Claire. After graduating from the Rowland Hall School for Girls in 1958, she matriculated at Northwestern University, majoring in Education, graduating in 1952. Upon graduating, Jeannette, along with her college friend, Sookie, hitchhiked throughout Europe for nine months. Once home, she taught in elementary schools for the next seven years. Jeannette married George Viele, a geologist, in Salt Lake City in 1958. They moved to Columbia, MO where George taught geology at the University of Missouri. With the arrival of Thomas and Lisa, they embarked on a family life including summering in the Wyoming mountains and sabbatical years in Italy and Palo Alto, CA. After her children left home, Jeannette continued her education with Graduate studies in Special Education. During the eighties, she taught English as a Second Language to a diverse group of elementary students. George and Jeannette later divorced. In 1992, Jeannette married R. Kent Murmann, a Chemistry professor at the University of Missouri. A mutual friend introduced the two, which led to a loving twenty-nine year long marriage. The Murmanns summered at their cabin in Frankfort, MI at the Congregational Summer Assembly. Jeannette loved her time at the lake where she swam, communed with nature, developed deep friendships and enjoyed her grandchildren. Jeannette volunteered as a docent for the University’s Art and Archaeology Museum, was active with Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, the Fortnightly Club of the University of Missouri, King’s Daughters(Ruth Major Circle), and her book club. Jeannette fostered a life long love for reading, attending movies and art. In her later years, she joined an art class, producing skilled drawings. In January 2021, Jeannette and Kent moved to Courtyard Estates in Monmouth. The caring staff of Courtyard Estates, provided an invaluable level of support and comfort. Jeannette passed away in her sleep Thursday morning September 9, 2021. She is survived by her husband, R. Kent Murmann, son, Thomas Viele, stepson, Steven(Rhonda)Murmann, stepdaughter, Susan Fox, grandchildren, Tyler Head, Abbie(Adam)Schneider, Spencer(Caitlin)Sanford, Evan(Kylie)Sanford, Crystal(Rodney)Jung, Katrina Fox, Shannon Fox and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, and her daughter, Lisa Viele Head.