CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Jeannette Engelmann Murmann

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeannette Engelmann Murmann, 91,formerly of Columbia, MO, passed away on September 9, 2021 at the Courtyard Estates in Monmouth, IL. Born June 15, 1930 in Salt Lake City to Edward and Hazel Engelmann, Jeannette had older sisters, Jeanne and Claire. After graduating from the Rowland Hall School for Girls in 1958, she matriculated at Northwestern University, majoring in Education, graduating in 1952. Upon graduating, Jeannette, along with her college friend, Sookie, hitchhiked throughout Europe for nine months. Once home, she taught in elementary schools for the next seven years. Jeannette married George Viele, a geologist, in Salt Lake City in 1958. They moved to Columbia, MO where George taught geology at the University of Missouri. With the arrival of Thomas and Lisa, they embarked on a family life including summering in the Wyoming mountains and sabbatical years in Italy and Palo Alto, CA. After her children left home, Jeannette continued her education with Graduate studies in Special Education. During the eighties, she taught English as a Second Language to a diverse group of elementary students. George and Jeannette later divorced. In 1992, Jeannette married R. Kent Murmann, a Chemistry professor at the University of Missouri. A mutual friend introduced the two, which led to a loving twenty-nine year long marriage. The Murmanns summered at their cabin in Frankfort, MI at the Congregational Summer Assembly. Jeannette loved her time at the lake where she swam, communed with nature, developed deep friendships and enjoyed her grandchildren. Jeannette volunteered as a docent for the University’s Art and Archaeology Museum, was active with Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, the Fortnightly Club of the University of Missouri, King’s Daughters(Ruth Major Circle), and her book club. Jeannette fostered a life long love for reading, attending movies and art. In her later years, she joined an art class, producing skilled drawings. In January 2021, Jeannette and Kent moved to Courtyard Estates in Monmouth. The caring staff of Courtyard Estates, provided an invaluable level of support and comfort. Jeannette passed away in her sleep Thursday morning September 9, 2021. She is survived by her husband, R. Kent Murmann, son, Thomas Viele, stepson, Steven(Rhonda)Murmann, stepdaughter, Susan Fox, grandchildren, Tyler Head, Abbie(Adam)Schneider, Spencer(Caitlin)Sanford, Evan(Kylie)Sanford, Crystal(Rodney)Jung, Katrina Fox, Shannon Fox and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, and her daughter, Lisa Viele Head.

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown. The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Columbia, MO
Obituaries
City
Columbia, MO
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern University#The Courtyard Estates#Chemistry
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy