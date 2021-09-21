CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Rep. Bob Latta contracts COVID-19 after vaccination

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2019 file photo, Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. Latta became the second member of Congress representing Ohio to test positive this week for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus. The Republican lawmaker from Ohio’s 5th Congressional District announced Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, he contracted the virus after he was exposed to someone who also tested positive. (House Television via AP, File)

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta became the second member of Congress from Ohio to test positive this week for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus.

The Republican lawmaker from the 5th Congressional District announced Tuesday he contracted the virus after he was exposed to someone who also tested positive.

“I am following CDC guidance and will be quarantining,” Latta wrote on Twitter. “During this time, I will still be working to represent #OH5 from my home.”

He added, “I am vaccinated, and because of that, thankfully I have no symptoms.”

Latta’s tweet came shortly after U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced he had also joined the list of more than 80 members of Congress who have contracted the virus since it began to spread in the U.S. in March 2020, according to an Associated Press analysis.

A spokeswoman for Latta said Ryan and Latta had not been in close contact when diagnosed.

Ryan, the Democratic frontrunner vying for Republican Rob Portman’s seat, also said he will continue to fulfill his congressional duties virtually until he can safely return to Washington.

Craig Strawn
8d ago

I must be the luckiest guy. I do not know a single person who has died from the virus. it's always a friend of a friend. my whole family has got it including my 80 year old parents and no one has even been hospitalized unless you count 3 of them just going to their doctors to get checked out ( which you shouldn't). I wonder how people would people would react if we treated the flu the same way. ( rolling my eyes)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

