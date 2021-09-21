Kelly W. Wiemann, age 61, of Monmouth, Illinois was found at 3:05 pm on Monday September 13, 2021 at 748 East 9th Avenue. Kelly was born on July 12, 1960 in Iowa and is the son of Lester D. and Delores Evans Wiemann. Kelly came to Monmouth in 1988 and has been employed as a carpenter and roofer in Monmouth and worked for Tracy Campagna in this area. He was employed in the building of Motel 8 here in Monmouth. He built Motels in Maryland, Texas, Wisconsin, and Indiana. He loved 97X radio. Kelly married to Caroline Sue (Simpson) Weimann on August 10 1994 in Monmouth and she is surviving. Kelly was a good and kind hearted man. Kelly is survived by his wife CarolineWiemann of Galesburg, IL, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren to include four granddaughters, Jessica, Jensine, Cecilia, and Autumn. one step son, Isaac Miller of Galesburg, IL, one sister, Leslie Wiemann of Bardolph, IL, and two brothers, Terry Wiemann of Baltimore, MD and Charles Wiemann and Julie in Des Moines, Iowa. Also a number of nieces and nephews are surviving. He was preceded in death by his Father Lester Wiemann. Cremation has been accorded and no service is planned at this time.