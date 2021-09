Redistricting has become a foul word, especially in North Carolina in recent years, but it is required after the release of the 2020 U.S. Census data in August. Every 10 years, residents in the United States undergo the census where the number of people in each household is counted. These population numbers are used in various ways, such as determining the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is used to set boundaries for local electoral wards to accurately represent that district.

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO