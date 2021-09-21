New grant provides free online tutoring and more
The free online service is available Monday through Sunday from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. and is one of several new academic support initiatives through the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System. PLATTSBURGH | As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create major challenges for K-12 educators, students, and families, the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System has announced a new project that will help provide additional academic support.suncommunitynews.com
Comments / 0