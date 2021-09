Add one more tradition to the growing list of things the pandemic has put a stop to: happy hour. Co-workers gathering at the end of the day for a drink or two has long been a routine of work life, while some ad agencies and other creative enterprises are even known to stock their own bars and tap their own kegs in a spirit of fun, camaraderie and blowing off steam. But as COVID crawls on and as the workforce turning to the bottle to cope with the stresses of the pandemic has become a concern, more companies are rethinking the wisdom of mixing booze and the workplace.

