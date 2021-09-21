CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Global Beat: Pedrito Martinez

relix
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Pedrito Martinez was a kid, he was so obsessed with music that, as he drifted off to sleep, he kept a small portable radio pressed against his ear, listening to the exotic sounds floating his way via the far-away stations. Jazz, rock, R&B, pop—he took it all in. It’s a classic tale except for two things: One, young Pedrito did his listening from a poor neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, where the very act of seeking out culture from the United States of America bordered on illegal; Two, that boy grew up to become one of the world’s most in-demand percussionists.

relix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar Player

10 Of The Greatest Blues Guitar Tones Ever Recorded

What is it that makes great guitar tone? Gear, player or performance? Actually, it's all of those things and more. Tone is in the hands, but it’s also in the electric or acoustic guitar, the backline, the mic placement, the stage and the pedalboard. It’s within this strange brew that we find greatness, and the raw emotions of blues are positively brimming with it.
MUSIC
AFP

Met Opera reopens with landmark first show by Black composer

After an 18-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and protracted labor disputes with its musicians and crew, the Metropolitan Opera reopens Monday with a history-making debut -- the first work by a Black composer. The premier US opera company will present "Fire Shut Up In My Bones" by Terence Blanchard, the top-tier jazz trumpeter and Spike Lee's go-to film score master for three decades. When its staging was first announced in 2019, it was unclear when exactly "Fire" would come to Manhattan. But the months of Black Lives Matter protests that reverberated nationwide and beyond over the summer of 2020 lent the project new urgency.
MUSIC
relix

Check Out Our September 2021 Digital Sampler

Check out the Digital Artist Sampler from our September 2021 Issue. The Consecutives are a Modern Funk band from Brooklyn, N.Y. who write intentionally simple music that thrives on improvising. Influenced by American music between the late 1950s to mid 1970s, pieces of Rhythm and Blues, Modern Jazz, Funk and Soul can all be heard on records and witnessed during their shows.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
relix

Cory Henry at NYC’s Blue Note (A Gallery)

Currently, Cory Henry is enjoying his five-night residency at New York City’s Blue Note, spanning from Sept. 22 through 26. The keyboardist is enjoying the release of his newest LP Best of Me, which dropped on Sept. 17, and is playing a total of 10 shows across his Blue Note run.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen on Why He’s Finally Releasing His Full 1979 ‘No Nukes’ Shows

During the early days of the E Street Band, Bruce Springsteen resisted nearly every opportunity to capture the magic of their live show on film. “I had some voodoo thing about that,” he tells Rolling Stone a few hours before taking the stage for one of his final Broadway shows. “Film and television were relatively cool mediums, and we were a hot band. I said, ‘If you want to feel that heat, you need to be at that show.'” He made a rare exception to that rule in September 1979, when he agreed to perform at two No Nukes benefit concerts...
MUSIC
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
relix

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble: …dreaming in lions…

Arturo O’Farrill likes to think big. The 10-piece band that has recorded the pianist, composer and bandleader’s debut for the esteemed Blue Note label, is actually a smaller collective than he usually works with under the name the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra. O’Farrill’s output has become increasingly ambitious in recent years, and …dreaming in lions… keeps that momentum going. Divvied into two main sections, the five-part “Despedida” and the nine-movement “Dreaming in Lions,” the music maintains a unified vibe even while the ensemble explores themes that, in their origins and intent, bear little in common. “Despedida,” described as a “meditation on farewells,” was envisioned originally as a collaboration with the Malpaso Dance Company. It’s percussion and horn-rich (Arturo’s sons, drummer Zach and trumpeter Adam, are among the participants) and sprawling melodically, a wide banquet of textures and tones giving the compositions impressive breadth and depth. Despite the truth of loss that inspired its composition, the work projects warmth and a sense of cohesion; melancholic underpinnings surface periodically, but this is in no sense a gloomy piece of music. The “Dreaming in Lions” suite, however, is the kind of thing that O’Farrill and his companies do best: He is most at home with a vast canvas, and he has allowed himself plenty to work with here. The work, inspired by Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea (perhaps track titles like “Blood in the Water” and “War Bird Man” are the giveaways?), turns on a dime from sparingly simple—“Dreams So Gold,” the finale, solo piano played by Alison Deane, O’Farrill’s wife—to more complex arrangements that beg return visits. Taken in as a whole, it’s a compelling conception flawlessly executed.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Gadd
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Pedrito Martinez
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Steve Winwood
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
Roger Waters
Person
John Scofield
Person
Elton John
relix

RIP: Grateful Dead Engineer Bob Matthews

On Sept. 25, news broke of the passing of former Grateful Dead engineer and “first roadie” Bob Matthews. “Bob was there at the beginning; he even did a stint in the jug band – we used to practice at his (folks’) house in the early days,” Bob Weir recalled via social media. “He was our first roadie – first employee, though his wages amounted to not much more than free entry & gas money to get himself & our gear to the gig.”
MUSIC
relix

Album Stream: The Nth Power ‘Reverence’

The Nth Power – guitarist/vocalist Nick Cassarino, drummer/vocalist Nikki Glaspie and bassist Nate Edgar – have shared their newest album Reverence, marking their first album in six years. “I want people to take away from this record a sense of peace in the chaos. It’s an escape — a safe...
MUSIC
relix

Reflections: David Crosby

If you Google search “David Crosby late-career renaissance,” then you’ll find numerous interviews, reviews and think-pieces marveling at the songwriter’s monumental creative run in the 2010s. One would think that the rock legend would be bored by that compliment by this point—or even annoyed by the implication of surprise on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afro Cuban Jazz#British#Immediate Family Records#Guantanamera#Latin#Canadian#Afro Cuban#Pedrito Martinez Group
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin

Legendary singer and songwriter Andrea Martin died on September 27 at the age of 49. Martin wrote songs for iconic artists such as Monica, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and more, per Mirror. Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram Story, but it did not give her cause of death.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Soul singing and songwriting star Andrea Martin dies at age 49

(September 27, 2021) In a year that has given us too many deaths of artists we love, it somehow feels even more painful when someone this young passes. And tonight we’re sad to report the death of singer, songwriter and producer supreme, Andrea Martin, at age 49. Notice was posted on social media by Martin’s longtime writing partner, Ivan Matias. No cause of death was disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
Fox News

Steven Van Zandt says Bruce Springsteen is 'playing a character' as he reflects on fallout

Steven Van Zandt is reflecting on his public fallout with Bruce Springsteen and the impact it had on both of their careers. Having played guitar for Springsteen’s E Street Band since the early 1980s, Van Zandt, now 70, opened up in his memoir, "Unrequited Infatuations," about a fight he had with Springsteen, now 72, during the band’s recording of "Born in the USA." The incident ultimately led to Van Zandt walking away from the band right before its big break.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC
K102.5

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ringo Starr remembers drumming in his attic with Charlie Watts and John Bonham

Ringo Starr has recalled a story of him jamming in his attic with the late Charlie Watts and John Bonham, saying it makes him wish TikTok existed in the 1970s. The Beatles’ drummer was speaking in a press conference about his new EP ‘Change The World’, when he remembered the three iconic drummers sharing a jam session.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy