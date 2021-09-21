CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse's "Leap of Faith" - Art of the Scene

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: Into The Spiderverse introduced a whole new generation to the story of Miles Morales, and is a certified Banger at every level and in no less than six dimensions. But what you might not have consciously put together, beyond the exquisite craftsmanship on display and amazing effects work, is the deep, layered way Spiderverse tackles its themes, and just how unique those themes are in the broader context of superhero culture. Into the Spiderverse does some key things very different, and by diving into it we can learn a bit about art history, the medium of comic books, how the brain works, and more.

