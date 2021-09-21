2021 Birmingham's Best Places to Work: Gresham Smith

Dakota Wesleyan University has been named to the Prairie Business magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Work for 2021. The list was announced in September. Employees throughout the region nominated their companies, highlighting some of the reasons they believe make their place of business a great place to work. Among the topics were workplace culture, opportunities for employee growth, teamwork and individual responsibility, and employee morale, among others.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 8 DAYS AGO