CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The new PS5 firmware seems to boost performance "in very select scenarios"

By Connor Sheridan
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It looks like the new PS5 firmware update that rolled out last week may slightly improve your console's performance. The performance improvement was initially spotted by Digital Foundry as it tested the heat differences between the new and old PS5 models (ultimately finding that they run pretty much the same, thermally speaking). Those initial tests were done when the new PS5 update is still in beta, but Digital Foundry conducted more tests after its public release and found the improvements remained consistent.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New PS5 Has No Performance Difference With Launch Model

There's a new model of the PlayStation 5 in production, but reports say the revised model doesn't have better performance than the launch version. According to Digital Foundry, who has had a chance to test the machine, the new CFI-1100 model has no meaningful differences with the CFI-1000, which was the launch edition.
VIDEO GAMES
thebrag.com

The PS5 has received a major update and a new headset

You can finally increase the storage size of your PS5 thanks to a major new software update, plus there’s a new headset on the way!. If you’re a PS5 owner, the next few months are about to get pretty hectic. The good news is that PlayStation has just dropped a software update that should make your system run all the smoother.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

After Very Extensive Testing, New PS5 Model Found to Be ‘Basically Identical’ to the Old, No Major Differences in Performance or Cooling

YouTuber Austin Evans caused a bit of a kerfuffle when he declared the new model of the PS5 with a distinctly smaller heatsink to be “worse” than the original launch model. Later testing rapidly debunked these claims, revealing performance to be unchanged, and many believing that the original massive heatsink was simply overengineered (an observation Evans himself made before declaring the new one “worse”). Additional testing on the temperature of the console actually found the new one to potentially run cooler on the components themselves—the hotter air Evans measured at the exhaust seemed to be from a more efficient cooling system expelling hot air and cooling the console.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Improvement#Firmware#Video Game#Digital Foundry#Ba#Cm Life#The Super Nintendo#Gamespot#Cvg
PlayStation LifeStyle

Hermen Hulst Says Bend Studio is Working on a ‘Great New Concept,’ Which Seems to Be a ‘AAA Title for PS5’

We know what some of the first-party PlayStation Studios teams are up to, but others are shrouded in mystery for now. One of those is Bend Studio, who has been hard at work on…something…since finishing up Days Gone back in 2019. While we know that it’s not Days Gone 2—and most likely not a revival of Syphon Filter—Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst recently said that what Bend Studios is working on is a “great new concept.”
VIDEO GAMES
mactrast.com

Apple Releases New AirTags Firmware to Public

Apple is rolling out a new version of its AirTags firmware (version number of 1.0.291 and a build number of 1A291f, up from 1A291e). While there is no way to force your AirTag to update its firmware, there is a way to see if it has been updated to the latest version.
ELECTRONICS
mactrast.com

New A15 Benchmarks Show Nearly 21% CPU Performance Boost Over A14

Recent Geekbench benchmark results from the as-yet-unreleased iPhone 13 lineup are offering a peek at the type of performance we can expect from the new handsets’ A15 chip, which is also used in the new iPad mini. CPU statistics uploaded by Geekbench users show the iPhone 13’s average single-core score...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
GamesRadar+

Days Gone studio is seemingly working on a new IP

Days Gone developer Bend Studio is working on a brand new concept, according to the head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios. A tweet earlier this week from the official Bend Studio Twitter account revealed that they're hiring for a slate of new positions across art, design, and admin roles. Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, then replied to the original tweet, suggesting that Bend Studio is working on a brand new IP, hinting that these new roles would be working on said new concept.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Exclusive Is a Big Blow to Xbox

One of PlayStation 5's recently announced exclusives is a big blow to Xbox and the Xbox Series X. Last console generation, the "console wars" were quiet. At the time, many mistook this ceasefire as peace, but it wasn't. The PS4 is set to go down as one of the most successful consoles of all time. Meanwhile, the Xbox One's disastrous start ensured it was hardly in the same ballpark, let alone the same playing field. However, towards the end of the console generation, under Phil Spencer, Xbox began to make ground, acquiring studios and building a compelling service in the form of Xbox Game Pass. This generation, the PS5 is still beating out the Xbox Series X in sales, partially thanks to the momentum of the PS4, but it's close. In the process of Xbox closing the gap, the console wars have been reignited. And in this new era, PlayStation just dealt a big blow to Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

The Worst Thing About PS5 Firmware 21-02.04

We can probably all safely agree that PlayStation 5 firmware update 21-02.04 [These naming conventions suck – Ed] is a solid step forward for Sony’s new system. While the SSD expansion slot will prove a lifesaver for those who like to binge on multiple titles at once, there are a ton of overall quality of life improvements, like the interface alterations to Trophies and the enhancements to the Game Base menu bar.
FIFA
pushsquare.com

New PS5 Games Release Dates in 2021

What new PS4 games release dates in 2021 are coming up? We’ve got you covered with a full list of 2021 PlayStation 5 release dates. The PlayStation 5's first full year on the market is looking to be a barnstormer, and we'll be keeping you updated with a full list of every upcoming PS5 game on this page, including Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard. We're sprinting forcefully into the hectic holiday season now, so while the release schedule has had some dry periods, it's stacked for the remainder of the year.
FIFA
psu.com

Outcast 2: A New Beginning Announced For PS5

Outcast 2: A New Beginning was just announced for PS5 during the THQ Nordic Showcase Event held today in celebration of the publishers 10 year anniversary, and the announcement included two trailers, one of which was just a CG trailer and another which actually included some early gameplay, which looks to be very intense and action packed.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Deathloop PC vs PS5 performance analysis by Digital Foundry

Last week Deathloop officially launched on the PC and PlayStation 5 offering a unique single and multiplayer action-adventure game developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. The game mechanics allow you to take on the role of Colt, an assassin stuck in a time loop who has been tasked to take out eight targets called Visionaries across the island before midnight.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

New PS5 Firmware Might Increase Framerates in Some Titles

Don't expect any major miracles though. The latest big firmware update for the PlayStation 5 was officially released on September 15. With it came the long-awaited ability to install third-party M.2 drives for adding increased storage capacity to your console. This was the update that entered into beta trials back in July.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deathloop: PS5 vs PC Performance Video Review

Deathloop review on PS5 and PC is here, covering the big Metacritic game that does not have an Xbox release. This exclusive PS5 and PC title gives us a chance to test how the PS5 delivers a next gen exclusive title. From testing the 3 graphic modes, including Ray Tracing and 60fps gameplay we put all the machines including Nvidia and AMD into the loop and see which one, is to die for.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

Deathloop is the UK’s new no.1, seemingly benefiting from a well-timed PS5 restock

Following Nintendo’s decision to reduce the Switch’s price to £260, we expected to see first-party Nintendo games riding the all-formats retail chart high this week. The sudden price cut doesn’t appear to have had any impact whatsoever, however, with just four Switch games in the top ten. WarioWare: Get It Together – the latest major Switch release – also dropped from no.1 to #11 during its second week on sale.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

New PS5 System Software Update Has Reportedly Improved Performance of Some Games

Sony has just released a new system software update for the PS5. This update added some features like support for an external SSD, but there is a little hidden change too. Digital Foundry has performed their own investigation of this new system software for the PS5 and has found out some interesting changes in games that have ray-tracing implementation. Apparently in the case of games like Control Ultimate Edition and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, the new system software has slightly improved the performance of the console.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

PS5 Update 2.0 Can Improve Game Performance in Specific Situations

Well isn't this interesting? According to those loveable eggheads over at Digital Foundry, the PlayStation 5's new 2.0 software update — PS5 firmware 21.02-04, if we're being specific — actually brings minor performance improvements to some games. Basically, the new update makes Sony's current-gen system run faster in "very select scenarios", and this can lead to small frame-rate enhancements.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy