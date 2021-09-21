The new PS5 firmware seems to boost performance "in very select scenarios"
It looks like the new PS5 firmware update that rolled out last week may slightly improve your console's performance. The performance improvement was initially spotted by Digital Foundry as it tested the heat differences between the new and old PS5 models (ultimately finding that they run pretty much the same, thermally speaking). Those initial tests were done when the new PS5 update is still in beta, but Digital Foundry conducted more tests after its public release and found the improvements remained consistent.www.gamesradar.com
