CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Depressed dolphin who played Flipper 'drowned herself' in trainer's arms when TV hit ended

By ( Image: Dolphin Project)
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago

As the face of TV icon 'Flipper', Kathy the Dolphin was once among the most famous animals in the world.

Yet after years of bringing joy to children up and down America, the beloved star was overcome by a depression that tragically led to her taking her own life.

Ric O'Barry, the animal's trainer, has told how after Kathy ended up in a tiny tank, she was driven to the brink in captivity and forced herself to stop breathing.

The shocking incident in 1968 is one of a number of apparent dolphin suicides - said to be possible because of the self-aware creatures' famously high intelligence.

"The suicide was what turned me around," O'Barry previously told Time. "The industry doesn't want people to think dolphins are capable of suicide, but these are self-aware creatures with a brain larger than a human brain.

"If life becomes so unbearable, they just don't take the next breath. It's suicide."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iEAB_0c3EinME00
Kathy died after she simply 'stopped breathing' in her trainer's arms ( Image: Dolphin Project)

Get the biggest news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Mirror's free newsletters

A spin-off from the movie of the same name, Flipper became a smash hit during its run from 1964 to 1967.

Kathy was one of five bottlenose dolphins alongside Susie, Patty, Scotty and Squirt to play the lead role - a dolphin who lived with the Ricks family and got into adorable adventures.

The animals, however, were all captured from the wild and after the show ended, they were forced into a life of captivity.

Just a year after she left America's TV screens, O'Barry was holding Kathy in his arms at the Miami Seaquarium when she simply began holding her breath until she died.

After letting her go, he explained she sank to the bottom of the tank.

"Every breath they take is a conscious effort," O'Barry said. "So they can end their life whenever they want to and that's what Cathy did.

"She chose to not take that next breath and you have to call that suicide."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUdRp_0c3EinME00
Orca Hugo is said to have become so unhappy he died by slamming his head against a wall

In an interview with Huff Post, he added: “I knew she was tired of suffering. She was living a miserable life and she was tired of being miserable.”

The heartbreaking death proved turning point for O'Barry, who became an activist advocating against industries that keep dolphins in captivity.

On Earth Day in 1970 he founded Dolphin Project, an organisation dedicated to educating the public about the creatures' plight, and he shot to fame following his involvement in the Oscar-winning documentary The Cove.

Previously, he admitted he was ashamed of his own "ignorance" during the Sixties.

"I was - you have to remember I was probably the highest paid animal trainer in the world during that period," he explained.

"And it's very easy to lull yourself into complacency when you're getting a new Porsche every year and you know, just living a great life style and have your blinders on.

"To be perfectly blunt, I was as ignorant as I could be for as long as I could be."

While scientists remain split over whether dolphins have a true capacity for 'suicide', there are countless examples of marine animals who have displayed potentially fatal self-harming tendencies.

Earlier this week, we told how orca Hugo is said to have become so unhappy he died by slamming his head against a wall.

Meanwhile, SeaWorld has come under continued criticism in recent years after former staff members claimed animals were driven to the point of madness.

Got a story? Get in touch by emailing alex.bellotti@reachplc.com

Comments / 12

Aimee Claire
8d ago

Dolphins are much more intelligent than humans will acknowledge!! What a sad life this Dolphin must have had...

Reply(1)
7
Related
Daily Mail

'World's loneliest whale': Heart-breaking footage shows 'distressed' orca banging head against tank after outliving her five babies

A distressed killer whale has been filmed banging her head against a tank at an enclosure after outliving her five babies. The heart-breaking footage was taken by anti-captivity activists at MarineLand, Niagara Falls earlier this month and shared on social media. 'Anti-captivity activists entered MarineLand and observed Kiska, their last...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Extinct Tasmanian tiger brought to life in colour footage

Century-old footage of the last known Tasmanian tiger in captivity has been brought to life by colourisation, offering a tantalising glimpse of the now-extinct creature. The wolf-like thylacine, known as the Tasmanian tiger because of its striped coat, roamed in Australia and on the island of New Guinea before dying out about 85 years ago.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Dog Leaps Onto Roof of Large Bus in 'Mind-Blowing' Viral Footage

A video of a dog leaping on top of a large bus has gone viral online, having attracted more than 1.7 million views. In the clip which was posted to TikTok by an account called Belleryanooo52 on March 4, a sandy-colored dog runs towards a man, who is standing outside a coach, which has Asian writing on the side of it.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Dolphins#Suicide#Time#Susie Patty Scotty#Huff Post#Dolphin Project#Porsche#Seaworld
Newsweek

Dolphin Protects Divers From a Shark in Incredible Viral Video

A video of divers apparently being protected from a shark in the ocean has gone viral online, having attracted more than 2.2 million views. The footage, which was posted to TikTok by diver Kayleigh Grant on September 6, begins with a dolphin swimming alongside two divers. Text overlaying the clip...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Wild Shark Recognizes Human Best Friend After They Were Separated For A Year | The Dodo Soulmates

This wild tiger shark, Emma, has been greeting her favorite diver, Jim, for 20 years — and after the pandemic separated them, she was SO excited to see him again 💙🦈. You can keep up with Jim Abernethy and Candace Crespi and all of their incredible work with sharks on Instagram: https://thedo.do/jim & https://thedo.do/candace. Special thanks to Jackie Batrus, you can check her out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/jackieb. And special thanks to Greg Wilson, you can check out more of his work on Youtube: https://thedo.do/Wilbrofilms and Instagram: https://thedo.do/wilbrofilms.
ANIMALS
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Ex Maria Shriver Smile Over Dinner With Kids After Making Move To Finalize Their Decade-Long Divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex Maria Shriver put on a brave face for the kids, coming together over dinner just months after moving one step closer in finalizing their decade-long divorce. Article continues below advertisement. The 74-year-old Terminator star was spotted smiling alongside his 65-year-old estranged wife at celebrity hotspot...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Amomama

Terrible Moment Guys Jump Right on Top of a Huge Shark Caught on Camera

When a group of youngsters saw a large shark swim past their boat, they did the unexpected and jumped on top of the creature. Their actions have outraged many netizens. A fun day on the water in July took an ugly turn when a group of friends decided to harass an animal. In the brief clip, what appears to be a large basking shark lurks just above the water's surface.
ANIMALS
101wkqx.com

These gorillas had a “mouth party” at the Bronx Zoo!

This video is so dirty that the powers that be at WKQX have demanded that we don’t post it to our website. We like you, though, and we want you to get in on this action, so we are providing you with a direct link to this hot, gorilla-on-gorilla action.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Jaw-dropping shark photos give a rare close-up look

He’s gonna need a bigger camera. Photographer and entrepreneur Euan Rannachan has made a business out of his admiration for sharks and has earned himself a reputation for getting up-close shots of — and sometimes in — the predators. “I have been fascinated by apex predators all my life including...
ANIMALS
foxbaltimore.com

'Chorus of lawnmowers:' The terrifying mating calls Of 1,000-pound male alligators

American alligators are not shy about announcing their search for a mate. Video captures large male American alligators performing their mating call, which involves grunting loudly as they search for a partner. The alligators were filmed at the Alligator Lagoon in the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales.
ANIMALS
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

392K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy