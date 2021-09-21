Daring, Badass and Fueled by The Fire of Vengeance: Laut Aayi Hai Begum
Love makes you do unexpected things, but the fire of vengeance drives you to do things you never believed imaginable. The highly anticipated Ek Thi Begum returns for its second season, which sees Anuja Sathe reprise her role as Ashraf Bhatkar but under the alias of Leela Paswan. Adhering to her vow to overturn Maqsood's illegal empire and avenge her husband Zaheer's (Ankit Mohan) death, this season sees her fearlessly dominate a man's world and has everyone in power looking for her – the underworld, cops, and politicians.
