Tony Pollard Has Arrived
Sunday's matchup between the Cowboys and the Chargers turning out to be a low-scoring affair wasn't the biggest surprise from the game. What was more surprising was the workload split between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott was a consensus first-round draft pick and fantasy gamers were under the assumption that his workload was secure. Despite a poor final stat line, Eliott out-touched Pollard 13-7. Elliott's poor stat-line against Tampa Bay made perfect sense considering the tough matchup.
